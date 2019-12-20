RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
Coming off of a very cold Thursday (even with abundant sunshine) where highs only reached the upper 20s and wind chills were near 0 degrees to start and only in the teens during the afternoon, last night was quite cold as well. While the winds did die down making for wind chills not much different than the actual air temperature, lows still dropped down into the mid to upper teens thanks to a dry arctic air mass in place. While arctic high pressure keeps us cold through the start of the weekend, the worst of the cold is behind us as the cold will gradually ease over the next few days. All the while, skies remain no worse than partly sunny as an extended stretch of dry and pleasant weather continues perhaps right through the holidays. Also, if you’re not a fan of the cold, then Mother Nature’s Christmas gift to you is a nice warming trend that could bring 50 degree warmth our way early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
A weak and dying front and upper level system to our north created some increasing clouds last night and a few of those may linger early this morning. Expect those clouds to thin out fairly quickly however this morning giving way to plenty of sunshine for much of the day. Cold air eases a bit today with high pressure still in control. Temperatures will stay a bit below normal for mid-December, topping out in the mid 30s, but the sunshine does its due diligence in making the day nice overall, and lighter winds should help the cause.
TONIGHT
Similar to last night, this coming night will feature very cold lows in the mid to upper teens. Winds once again will be light fortunately meaning wind chills will be close to the actual air temperature. The only difference between this coming night and last night is that there will probably be a little more cloud cover due to a weak upper level disturbance moving into the Great Lakes. Skies should start mainly clear, but look for high clouds to increase from the west as the night progresses.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend before the holidays looks to be a dry and pleasant one, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures continuing to slowly moderate. Highs will inch up another degree or two on Saturday into the mid to upper 30s then jump into the more noticeably mild mid 40s by Sunday, as high pressure continues to control our weather. That high will keep a sizable storm off the southeast coast of the United States from turning the corner and coming our way, as it instead stays safely out to sea well offshore to our southeast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The quiet continues through the holidays next week, with partly sunny skies and a continued warming trend as well. So last minute shoppers will be treated to 45 to 50 degree highs with partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, and temperatures staying in the mid to upper 40s through Christmas Day with dry weather continuing.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
A clipper low pressure system will track by to our north late Christmas Day into Wednesday night, eventually dragging a trailing cold front through on Thursday. The features look fairly moisture starved bringing mostly just some increasing cloud cover. Still, we won't entirely rule out a rain or snow shower, but otherwise, just expect some chillier and cloudier conditions by the end of next week.