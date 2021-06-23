Perfect for some. Too cool for others. But love it or not, it certainly doesn't get more comfortable than this for the first week of summer. Record-tying low temperatures in the Lehigh Valley this morning in the mid 40s provided a fallish feel for early risers, then abundant sunshine allowed for a nice recovery by afternoon, as highs bounced back into the mid 70s by afternoon. If you like this dry, pleasant, and comfy weather, you're in luck for the next few days. But if you want it to feel more like summer since it is after all, summer, then you'll be more content this weekend as the heat and humidity return. Starting Saturday then through early next week, expect a mix of clouds and stickier sunshine with a daily chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two, even though much of the time will remain dry. So soak up the comfort while it lasts, as it usually is short-lived in the summertime. Although it certainly warms up this weekend with widespread mid to upper 80s, there's no extended stretches of 90-degree temperatures or heat waves in the forecast.
TONIGHT
Another clear, cool, and comfy night is on the way, so keep those air conditioners off and those windows open. While it won't be quite as cool as last night's widespread 40s, expect another chilly night by late June standards, with lows close to 50 degrees under starlit skies and an almost full moon lighting the way. Officially, the full moon of June, the "strawberry" moon, occurs on Thursday.
THURSDAY
Second verse, same as the first. If you liked Wednesday's comfy sunshine, crisp start, and pleasantly mild finish, then you'll love Thursday's encore. Expect abundant sunshine from start to finish, a light breeze, refreshingly low humidity, and highs inching up to around 80 degrees by afternoon. A sun-tastic day by all accounts, so get out there and soak it up!
FRIDAY
A weak nuisance low pressure will drift up the East Coast, likely staying off the New Jersey coast and sliding up towards New England with some clouds and showers. While there isn't much to this feature, it could bring some extra clouds and a few showers, more so closer to the coast, if it comes close enough to the shore. A farther offshore track would keep the entire area dry to wrap up the week. We'll word Friday as partly sunny to account for some of these clouds, but limit the chance of any raindrops to areas along the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. Keep that in mind if you have shore plans on Friday. Otherwise, it's another comfortably warm and dry day with highs again around 80 degrees. Humidity will begin to inch up and become more noticeable by Friday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks to be, well, quite summery. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise as south to southwest winds bring in the warmer and more tropical airmass. A cold front will lie to our north and west through the Great Lakes, and likely be the best focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. However, given the stickier weather, a daily pop-up t-storm or two can't be ruled out here either, even though it looks dry most of the time. Expect highs to climb into the mid and upper 80s, more seasonable for this time of year, with partly sunny skies throughout the weekend. This same pattern likely continues into early next week (Monday and Tuesday) as well.
TRACK THE WEATHER: