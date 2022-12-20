There were a lot of clouds around on Monday along with scattered flurries to start the new work and school week. It was a mainly cold and dry Monday with highs stuck in the low to mid 30s for most of us.
We'll remain in the 30s the next few days, but more sunshine should allow temps to rise just a bit into the upper 30s under partly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, the better days this week for last minute holiday errands and preparations.
Later this week, a powerful storm will track up through the Great Lakes, putting us on the milder side of the storm with increasingly wet and windy weather for Thursday into Friday morning.
A strong cold front will sweep through during the day on Friday, with a rapid temperature drop behind it as arctic air floods in for Christmas weekend.
While the rain may briefly end as snow if the cold air catches up to the moisture around midday Friday, the holiday weekend is looking very cold and blustery, but also mostly dry.
With highs in the low to mid 20s all weekend, expect one of the coldest Christmas Eve/Day combos in decades. But despite the cold, it's likely not a white Christmas for most of us.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Today and Wednesday will remain cold and quiet before an impactful late week storm, with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday and highs inching back up into the upper 30s each afternoon, with a brisk breeze lingering into Tuesday then diminishing a bit come Wednesday.
In between the two tranquil days will be a clear and cold Tuesday night, with lows dipping into the upper teens for many.
Winter officially begins at 4:48pm Wednesday evening, and Wednesday is the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight.
THURSDAY
Our next storm system looks potent and is likely to occur in three parts over two days.
Part 1 on Thursday will be some rain, which may begin briefly as some snow or sleet, especially in the Poconos, but with little or nothing to show for it. Temperatures will slowly rise from the 30s to around 40-45 degrees Thursday afternoon, and likely keep rising overnight.
Winds will not be much of a factor on Thursday, but will dramatically increase for the second and third parts of our storm later Thursday night and Friday.
There may be a lull in the rain overnight Thursday night for a few hours, with rising temps and increasing southeast winds, especially after midnight.
FRIDAY
Part 2 of our storm will be another round of rain, and perhaps a few downpours, Friday morning ahead of a strong arctic cold front, as low pressure tracks well to our west in the Great Lakes. Temperatures may rise into the 50s Friday morning ahead of that front, thanks to strong southeast to southerly winds ahead of our front.
Then, in part 3, as the front comes through, temperatures will drop, rapidly and dramatically, from the 50s perhaps all the way into the 20s from midday to the evening hours on Friday, and then well into the teens overnight with wind chills near or even below zero. This temperature drop is the third and final part of the storm, which may or may not include any snow, as it will only snow if there's still leftover moisture as the cold air pours in.
Worst case, there could be a coating to an inch of snow and/or a flash freeze of the wet ground, especially points north and west. Best case, the wind dries everything up before the cold can create any snow, or any ice to freeze on the ground, and it's just bitterly cold and windy Friday night into Saturday.
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND
This will be one of the colder Christmas holidays we've had in a while, but while plenty cold for snow, it looks bitterly cold but also mostly dry.
Expect partly sunny skies and maybe a few flurries on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies for Christmas Day. Highs will only be in the low 20s on Saturday, with wind chills in the single digits above (and below) zero most of the day and Christmas Eve as well.
Come Christmas Day, highs will be in the mid 20s, and will rival Christmas Days back in 1989 and 2013 as the coldest recent Christmas Days we have seen.
The cold will then begin to slowly ease but will remain seasonably chilly early next week, before warming up a bit towards the New Year.
