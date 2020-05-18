Things will remain gridlocked over the Eastern United States through midweek with high pressure centered over Eastern Canada, an area of low pressure over the Midwest, and Tropical Storm Arthur moving away from the East Coast. As Arthur tries to advance northward the high over Eastern Canada will be pushing southward into Northern New England which will tighten up the pressure gradient over the Middle Atlantic and result in a stiff easterly, onshore flow through Wednesday. All the while, the low over the Midwest will be weakening and losing its direction and turning into a cutoff low that will meander around the Ohio River Valley through midweek. This will result in a mixture of clouds, especially high clouds, and sunshine the next few days, slightly cooler than normal temperatures, and consistently windy conditions. By Thursday, Arthur will have moved on, some of its energy merging with the cutoff low. Meanwhile, the high pressure to our north will position itself over the New England Coast while that meandering cutoff low will move eastward into the Mid-Atlantic. It will take through at least Friday, possibly into the start of the Memorial Day Weekend, for this mess to clear the East Coast. So while temperatures are expected to be more seasonable with less wind Thursday and Friday, there will also be more cloud cover and the threat of a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. With that said, the best chance for any late week rain will be across the southern and western portions of our viewing area.
THROUGH WEDNESDAY
With everything in a holding pattern, don't look for much in the way of change through Wednesday. Daytime highs will range from the middle 60s to around 70°, and it will be a bit of a back and forth between the clouds and blue skies. After seeing the winds pick up today, it'll remain rather windy through Wednesday. The windiest conditions that we see will come on Tuesday, when all three players in this convoluted mess still have some mojo.
THURSDAY
The area of high pressure over Eastern Canada will have by this point worked its way off the New England Coast. Meanwhile, the cutoff low will gingerly move closer to the Mid-Atlantic by day's end. It still looks like most of the rain will be off to our south and west, so it will be another day with times of clouds and sunshine, but the change on Thursday will be a return to seasonable temperatures, low and middle 70s, with less wind.
FRIDAY
As the high pressure system off the New England Coast slides further into the Atlantic Ocean, the cutoff low will push further into the Middle Atlantic. This will present us with a better opportunity for a bit of rain, especially across Southern Pennsylvania and South Jersey and especially later in the day or at night. Clouds will also be more abundant on Friday while temperatures reach the middle 70s.