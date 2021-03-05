No rain. No snow. No storms. It’s about as quiet and dry of a forecast as you can ask for in early March, and it’s ours to keep through the middle of next week. While the dry weather is a constant, the temperatures are not, as we have some typical March ups and downs to contend with over the next seven days.
After being treated to some 50-degree warmth Wednesday, we’re on our way down through the weekend as some chilly and brisk weather settles in over the next several days. Then come next week, we’ll start our ascent, staying partly to mostly sunny and dry all the while. While highs may remain mired in the mid to upper 30s over the next three days, they’ll surge into the 50s and even 60s by the middle part of next week.
Our next chance of any rain won’t arrive until next Thursday or Friday as a cold front approaches late next week. Until then, it’s chilly, bright, and brisk through the weekend, then increasingly warm but still rather bright and dry as we move through next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
The wind and cold will continue to be the story as we wrap up the work and school week. Winds will average 12-25 mph, with some gusts to 35 mph at times adding an extra chill. Highs will make it into the mid and upper 30s, but wind chills will likely get no warmer than the mid 20s. It will be one of those good looking days with hardly a cloud in sight, but not a good feeling one thanks to the cold.
TONIGHT
Some weak upper level energy diving down from our north tonight will help to increase the clouds just a tad, although skies should turn out no worse than partly cloudy. A few flurries may also accompany this upper level energy, and while most of that activity should remain across Upstate New York and far northern Pennsylvania, a few flakes can’t entirely be ruled out after midnight across parts of the Poconos. Overnight lows should be a little warmer compared to Thursday night, but still seasonably cold in the low to mid 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of March will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will remain on the colder side of average for late winter. Our average high for early March should be in the mid 40s, and we’ll remain in the mid to upper 30s throughout the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny with some cloudier intervals and a slight chance of a flurry across the Poconos in the morning. Saturday will also have the colder feel, with highs only in the mid 30s and a still brisk northwest breeze.
We’ll upgrade Sunday to mostly sunny and inch temperatures up a few degrees into the upper 30s, but the overall cold and brisk feel will remain.
NEXT WEEK
Winds will eventually shift from the west and southwest as next week gets underway and high pressure takes position along and eventually off the East Coast. We’ll keep the sunshine but start a steady warming trend as a result, with highs back into the seasonably mild mid to upper 40s on Monday, then surging into the upper 50s on Tuesday, and then our first 60-degree days of the year possibly following on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Any rain showers would hold off until late next week as a cold front to our north and west slowly approaches.
