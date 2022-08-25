A hot, humid, and mainly dry pattern has dominated headlines over the second half of the summer of 2022. Before July 12th, there were just a couple of 90 degrees days. In the six weeks since then, we've seen almost 20 days with 90-degree highs. And we could sneak in a few more through early next week, as temperatures remain warmer than average through next Wednesday. Our average high for the last week of August is around 83°, and we'll consistently be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees over the next six days, and yes, mostly dry all the while. There are a few chances for some needed rain, but only in the form of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The first chance comes Friday afternoon and evening, followed by a mostly dry weekend, then a better chance later Tuesday into Wednesday. The humidity comes up over this stretch as well, so we'll got front hot and dry to hot and humid starting Friday, with some bona fide relief from the heat and humidity about a week away, following a cold front due in next Wednesday. That may set up a very comfortable Labor Day weekend to start September.
TONIGHT
After a hot but not too humid day, look for humidity levels to inch up a bit overnight, as clouds increase as well. Skies become partly to mostly cloudy, and while the evening and much of the night is dry, there could be a spotty shower late tonight and towards sunrise Friday, as the stickier air becomes established. Lows will be in the mid 60s overnight.
FRIDAY
Get ready for a hot and sticky end to the week with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. It will be continued hot with highs around 90 degrees, but it will also be noticeably more humid than the last few days, so the heat index may approach the mid 90s. While much of the day is dry, there could be a spotty sunrise shower, then an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. The better chance of more widespread and stronger storms will be over upstate New York and New England, with the Poconos having the best chance locally of a stronger storm. A cold front will slide through later Friday, likely stalling and ultimately just fizzling out somewhere down around the shore or the Interstate 95 corridor. As a result, don't expect too much heat and humidity relief behind that front for the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The final weekend of August and the last one before Labor Day looks to be a "mostly" dry one, with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday and just the small chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The better chance will likely be down closer to the shore and the I-95 corridor both days, closer to where that old front just washes itself out early in the weekend. It won't be any more comfortable behind our front, but it will be slightly less hot, as we trade our 90° highs for mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The persistent heat and humidity that have been with us much of August will be stubborn right through the end of the month on Wednesday. Look for partly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday, with highs inching back up to around 90 degrees both days and humidity making it feel hotter. We're mainly on Monday, with thunderstorm chances increasing later next Tuesday into Wednesday, depending on the speed of our next stronger cold front. Right now, Tuesday night into Wednesday may be the more preferred timing with a slower front, and while we need the rain, that thunderstorm chance still looks scattered, not widespread.
LATER NEXT WEEK
September begins on Thursday, and it looks to start with a shot of cooler and comfier air Thursday and Friday, heading into the big Labor Day weekend. Look for lots of sunshine, low humidity, and comfier highs back closer to 80 degrees. The nights look comfier too and mostly in the 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: