After a very pleasant Thursday, warm and humid conditions returned to end the week, and that trend has continued into the weekend. A southwesterly wind flow is largely responsible for the return to the warm and humid conditions, and Saturday was no exception to the rule as afternoon highs reached the upper 80s for many with a couple spots even getting to 90 degrees. The region remains influenced by a small bubble of high pressure overhead with a weak cold front moving by to our north across northern New England, and a weak stationary front to our south stretching from the lower Mid-Atlantic down into the Southeast. These two features combining with the warmth and humidity were able to spark a few isolated showers and t-storms during the afternoon today, but the bubble of high pressure overhead kept most of the region dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Our chances for showers and t-storms will increase a little bit over the next few days as a couple fronts move into the region and interact with the very warm and humid air in place. Sunday and Monday’s storms will likely just feature a downpour threat, however Tuesday’s storm chance may come with a bit of a strong wind and hail threat. Mid next week, we see a brief return to cooler, dry, and more pleasant conditions before increasing warmth, humidity, and storm chances return for the latter half of the week. In the tropics, things continue to run active with Tropical Storm Laura near Puerto Rico, Tropical Storm Marco near the northern Yucatan Peninsula, and another tropical wave just off the coast of Africa being watched for some possible slow development, all adding to an already busy season. Both aforementioned tropical storms will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week and are expected to strengthen to hurricanes while doing so.
TONIGHT
We saw some isolated showers and t-storms develop during the afternoon Saturday, much in part thanks to weak forcing from a cold front well to our north, plus a stationary front well to our south, combining with an unstable atmosphere due to the warmth and humidity. A few of these showers and t-storms may remain early on this evening, but expect any activity to quickly dissipate once the sun sets with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected overnight. It will be a rather muggy and mild night as lows only drop into the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
On Sunday pretty much everyone has equal chances for a shower or thunderstorm at any time, although the PM hours should carry the greatest chance for the activity. The aforementioned stalled front to our south will creep a bit further north and combine with a warm and humid air mass to produce the more widely scattered showers and storms. Regardless, there should still be plenty of dry times under partly sunny skies as highs once again reach the upper 80s with heat index values near or just above 90 degrees. No real organized severe weather concerns are anticipated, but a few downpours can’t entirely be ruled out. A few showers or a t-storm will remain possible Sunday night as some weak upper level energy tracks through from our west.
MONDAY
Our warm and humid air mass from the weekend will not be going anywhere to start the new week, and this will help to fuel some additional shower and t-storm chances Monday, primarily during the PM hours, as some weak upper level energy from our west continues to track through. Similar to Sunday, there will still be plenty of dry times as well under a mix of sun and clouds. Once more, afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s with heat index values around 90 degrees. Also similar to Sunday, no organized severe weather concerns are expected, however a few storms could contain heavy downpours.
TUESDAY
Tuesday likely features the greatest chance for showers and storms over the next several days, mainly during the PM hours, as we anticipate a stronger cold front to drop in from our north later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Out ahead of this front, afternoon highs are once again expected to reach the upper 80s with heat index values around or just above 90 degrees. The very warm and humid air mass in place will provide fuel for a few storms to perhaps contain strong winds and hail, along with heavy downpours.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s cold front is expected to drop to our south for Wednesday while high pressure briefly returns from the north and west. This should provide the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions along with a northwesterly wind flow which will usher in a cooler and less humid air mass. Afternoon highs Wednesday should drop back into at least the mid 80s with a chance it gets even cooler than that. Dew points should also drop back into the more comfortable 50s.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too comfortable with Wednesday’s pleasant conditions because a warm front will push through from the south and west for Thursday. The boundary will bring back warmer and more humid air as highs return to the upper 80s and dew points climb well back into the 60s making it feel like it’s around 90 degrees. The passage of the warm front may also spark a shower or t-storm, mainly during the afternoon Thursday.
THE TROPICS
Two tropical systems in the Atlantic will likely continue to strengthen and both head towards the Gulf of Mexico early next week. One system is Tropical Storm Laura which has moved over Puerto Rico and is now moving towards the Dominican Republic. The other system is Tropical Storm Marco getting set to move through the Yucatan Channel. Both storms are expected to become hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days, and each one appears to pose a strong likelihood for making landfall somewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast during the beginning or middle of next week. While forecast tracks seem to be steering further away from Florida, folks from Alabama west to Texas need to be watching these storms very closely. Neither will have any impact on our weather through the first half of next week, but some remnant moisture may possibly get absorbed into some fronts as they move across our region by the end of next week.