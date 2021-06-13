We'll close out the weekend the same way it started with more clouds than sun and a few passing showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to stay in the middle 70s for the Lehigh Valley this afternoon, possibly a touch warmer further south. The unsettled weather pattern will continue as the new week begins. Some showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain at times which could lead to localized flooding but any ridk for severe weather will mainly stay just to our west. While there will be the chance of a shower or t-storm through Tuesday morning, there's no steady rains in sight. Also, most of each day should remain more dry than wet. By the middle of next week, after a front moves through, temperatures will cool back to the 70s again, but bright welcomed sunshine will also return!
SUNDAY
Winds shift to more of a southerly direction ahead of our next cold front Sunday, so that should aid in delivering slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s even though skies will remain mostly cloudy. Expect a hint of sunshine to break through those clouds as the day progresses with mainly dry conditions in the morning. By late afternoon into the evening, the aforementioned cold front will be approaching from our west and this will be bringing with it scattered showers and t-storms. It appears as this activity approaches our region, it will be encountering a less humid and more stable environment, so it’s possible a lot of the showers and storms lose their punch. Your better odds for seeing some stronger storms will be closer to the Interstate 81 corridor where gusty winds and small hail will be possible.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Another cold front likely moves in on Monday keeping a shower or t-storm in the forecast, especially during the PM hours Monday. Still, a good portion of the day should be dry, just mostly cloudy, with highs continuing to get warmer back to the more seasonable low 80s. The front will then make its way out to sea by midday Tuesday. Some showers may remain Tuesday morning with rather cloudy skies, however, expect dry times with some clearing by the afternoon as the front works offshore. Highs Tuesday should once again run close to seasonable levels around 80 degrees.
MIDDLE TO LATE WEEK
Behind cold front #2 comes some of the nicest weather of the forecast. A large area of high pressure from Canada and the Great Lakes will work its way into the area for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Through this stretch, enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies, plenty of dry time and fairly comfortable humidity levels for mid-Jun. Highs will mainly be in the in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday then lower 80s Friday. Nighttime lows will be cool and comfortable too, mainly in the 50s and 60s.
