It was a frosty start to Wednesday as we started the day with temperatures around freezing, but abundant sunshine allowed for a nice bounce back as afternoon highs soared into the mid 60s, the start of an extended stretch of warm and dry weather that will continue through the weekend and even into early next week.
Outside of a little late night and early morning fog on occasion, expect partly to mostly sunny skies to be the rule each of the next five days, with warmer than average highs in the upper 60s to some occasional 70 degree temperatures as well. Before Wednesday, it had been well over a week since highs even reached the 60-degree mark.
In a remarkable turn of events, every day through the middle of next week will hit at least 60 degrees, and often be closer to the 70° mark. All the while, it remains dry until the middle of next week, with our next chance of rain not arriving until late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
High pressure will remain well in control as it anchors itself to our south and offshore. That position will keep a southwesterly wind flow going for us, and this will continue to pump in some rather warm air for this time of the year. The feeling will certainly be quite different compared to how the week started.
Outside of some patchy early morning fog, today is expected to start with clear skies which should gradually mix with some high clouds as the day wears on. It will still be what one would call mostly sunny however, and afternoon highs should climb all the way into the mid and a few upper 60s.
TONIGHT
Some of those high clouds that increase during the daytime today will likely carry over into the nighttime, although skies should be no worse than partly cloudy. Once again, some patchy fog will be possible late as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Overnight lows will continue to run a little milder only dropping into the mid 40s.
FRIDAY
Friday once again may start with some patchy early fog, and we’ll probably have some of those high clouds from the night hanging over into first thing in the morning. Look for those high clouds however to move away to our east during the morning giving way to ample sunshine for much of the rest of the day.
Afternoon highs will soar all the way to around 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, and hence, the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to climb, topping out in the low 70s, a good 15 degrees or so above normal for early November. We could get close to record highs in fact in a few spots. While yet again, some patchy early morning fog is possible, overall we should expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.
MONDAY
The broken record forecast continues as high pressure at the surface remains in control anchored just offshore while a strong ridge of high pressure with the jet stream remains overhead. Our wind flow will remain out of the southwest keeping afternoon highs around 70 degrees. It will be yet another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
