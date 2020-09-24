After our unseasonably cool end to summer, our nice warm-up to start fall swung into full gear on Wednesday, as highs soared to around 80 degrees. After four straight days of an October-like chill, we're back to a late summer feel, which we should keep over the rest of this week, right through the weekend, and most likely into the beginning of next week as well.
Our normal highs for late September should be in the low 70s, but we'll pretty much run in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees through the weekend. We'll contend with some extra clouds mixing in with the sunshine from time to time for the remainder of this week and into the weekend, as well as a small chance of a shower, but most of the time remains dry.
Rain chances increase early next week as a pair of cold fronts bring a few showers out ahead of them, and the second front late Tuesday will deliver our next shot of unseasonably cool air that arrives to close out September later next week.
TODAY
Summer lovers are enjoying the return of some late summer-like temperatures and continued dry weather, and more of the same is expected today.
While today won’t be as sunny as every day so far this week thanks to some increasing mid and high level clouds, a fair amount of sunshine should still be able to break through those clouds. We’ll call it no worse than a partly sunny sky for today.
Highs will once again reach warm levels for this time of the year, climbing into the upper 70s. Dew points and humidity values will remain at comfortable levels.
TONIGHT
Some of the thicker clouds from the daytime Thursday look to actually decrease a bit for tonight, so we’ll call it no worse than partly cloudy sky for the overnight. We’ll continue the trend of milder lows as the numbers only fall back into the mid 50s.
FRIDAY
We'll watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta, which made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast on Monday, slide to our south and out to sea later Friday. It should come close enough for at least some mid and high clouds to gradually mix with sunshine on Friday, but it still looks like any rain should stay well to our south.
Like Thursday then, expect no worse than a partly sunny sky with highs still in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and warmer than normal for this time of year. Also like Thursday, dew points and humidity values will remain at comfortable levels.
THIS WEEKEND
Initially, the weekend looked mostly cloudy with a chance of showers each day. But it has trended drier with each day this week, and now with the exception of a small shower chance south and east of the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, it’s a mainly dry weekend with partly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday and then warm to around or even a little above 80 degrees on Sunday, ahead of a pair of cold fronts that work our way early next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The first of two cold fronts approaches on Monday, with increasing clouds and probably our best chance for some showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Despite the increased clouds and rain chances, it’s still a fairly warm day with highs in the mid 70s.
After a break early Tuesday, a second and stronger front will arrive with another shower chance later Tuesday and Tuesday night. While front number two has less moisture to work with, it certainly has a cool shot of air awaiting behind it.
Expect temperatures to tumble next week, with highs by Friday close to an unseasonably chilly 60 degrees.