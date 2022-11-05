The first weekend of November is feeling more like late September as many of us saw high temperatures getting very close to record levels Saturday in the mid to upper 70s. While we started the day with some low clouds and perhaps even a little patchy fog or a touch of drizzle, some breaks of sun were seen by midday into the afternoon as a warm south breeze occasionally gusted over 20 miles-per-hour. Sunday likely starts cloudy like Saturday did, but this time clouds are probably a bit more stubborn to break as some waves of showers are expected to cross the region. Despite the clouds and even occasional showers, our warm southerly wind flow should once again get afternoon high temperatures generally up into the low 70s. The chance for showers Sunday is in advance of a cold front that will slide east of the region by first thing Monday morning. The cooler air behind the front however will be delayed, so we still anticipate unseasonably warm high temperatures Monday in the low to mid 70s as a decent amount of sunshine also returns. Then it's back to reality on Election Day with seasonably cool sunshine, a stiff breeze, and upper 50s for highs for the middle of the week, which will seem cool compared to the weekend for sure! Our best rain chances don't arrive until the end of next week, likely centered on Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
While we did see some thinning of the clouds Saturday afternoon, look for those clouds to fill back in tonight as a cold front across the Midwest and Ohio Valley moves a little closer to the region. That front may also bring a shower or two to western areas closer to Interstate 81 as we get closer to sunrise Sunday. A southerly wind flow may gust up to 30 miles-per-hour at times tonight, so with that stiff south breeze and mostly cloudy skies in place, overnight low temperatures will be quite mild only dropping into the low 60s. Also, don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday, so before you go to bed tonight, be sure to set that clock back one hour. You get the extra hour of sleep, but of course our sunsets moving forward for a while now will be before 5pm. Also, don’t forget to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks to be a bit of a cloudier day and there could be a few showers, especially from the Lehigh Valley and points west, as the aforementioned cold front continues slowly pushing a little closer to the region. We don’t anticipate a washout though as showers should be hit-or-miss, and any activity should be on the light side as well. Even with some times of showers and the rather cloudy skies, our southerly wind flow should once again ensure our afternoon high temperatures climb to unseasonably warm levels generally in the low 70s. The warmest temperatures are likely south and east of the Lehigh Valley, away from any shower threat and where the sun is more likely to come out during the day. So, it's warm and mainly dry day, even if it's not especially sunny. Our cold front will be crossing the region Sunday night so we’ll allow for a spotty shower overnight with skies staying mostly cloudy and low temperatures once again only dropping into the low 60s.
MONDAY
Our aforementioned cold front should be moving east of the region and offshore by around sunrise Monday taking any shower activity with it. While some pesky clouds may be seen first thing in the morning Monday, much of the day overall looks to be rather sunny. And while a big blast of cool air will eventually build in behind our front, it will be delayed for one more day as yet again afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to mid 70s. Record highs on the books for Monday are: 74 at ABE (set in 1938) and 74 in RDG (set in 2020) so we may come very close to these numbers. If you like this warmer weather, be sure to enjoy the last unseasonably warm day before an Election Day temperature reality check greets us on Tuesday.
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny skies will return for the middle of next week, but as high pressure builds in, east to northeast winds, a bit brisk Tuesday, means a return to reality temperature-wise. Highs will be back to normal in the seasonably cool upper 50s for Tuesday, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Then on Wednesday, highs get even cooler only reaching the mid 50s, although the breeze should at least be lighter compared to Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine both days, so the weather will fully cooperate for voters heading to the polls. You may need a light jacket though, after being spoiled by the warmth the preceding week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Clouds will increase later Thursday, as we'll watch a cold front to our west and a disturbance along the coast of the Southeast US converge, likely bringing some rain our way as we get into Friday. Just how wet will be determined how these two features interact, but Friday definitely looks to be the wet day of the forecast, at least the way things look right now. A return to a southerly wind flow in advance of the cold front and low pressure moving up the East Coast will raise our high temperatures back into the 60s for the end of the week.
