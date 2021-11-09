There were probably few complaints that temperatures exceeded expectations by a few degrees on Tuesday. So instead of highs in the mid 60s for most, many spots flirted with or even cracked the 70-degree mark, a nice treat after last week's string of 50-degree high temperatures. While some clouds and a few sprinkles are possible with a weak disturbance that passes through late tonight, most of us will have to wait until the end of the week, specifically Friday morning, for the best opportunity of some steadier rain. Between now and then, we'll sneak in a few more dry and mild days Wednesday and Thursday, with highs remaining on the plus side of the 60° mark. While our cold front sweeps the rain out to sea later Friday, it takes the milder temperatures with it as well. So our next shot of chilly air and brisk winds will arrive for the weekend, and last through early next week. A scattered shower or two is possible Saturday through Monday, including a snow shower or two in the higher elevations, even though most of the time will be dry. However, highs may struggle to do much better than 50 degrees by then.
TONIGHT
After our sunny and mild day, expect some clouds to increase tonight as a weak disturbance slides by to our north overnight. Outside of partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a brief sprinkle or two in a few spots, an otherwise dry and quiet night is in store. The clouds will also keep temperatures up compared to recent nights, with lows only dropping into the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Our nice stretch of weather will continue for two more days, with skies becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday, and sunshine giving way to some increasing late day clouds on Thursday. Highs will be back in the mid 60s on Wednesday, and ease back closer to 60 degrees on Thursday. As a late week cold front approaches, some rain will arrive later Thursday night, most likely after midnight and closer to sunrise Friday morning.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A strong cold front approaches late in the week, with some steadier rain likely arriving later Thursday night and continuing into Friday, especially in the morning. A good soaking is expected for most with a half inch to an inch of rain possible, with a little more in the Poconos not out of the question. It will be breezy and still mild out ahead of the front with brisk southerly winds sending highs back above 60 degrees on Friday, the last 60° day for a while. Drier weather returns behind our front later Friday, but colder and brisk weather does as well.
THIS WEEKEND
After a fairly mild early November week, look for a much colder second weekend of November, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, brisk, winds, and highs settling back closer to 50 degrees. There will be a few scattered showers, more likely Saturday and again Monday, with scattered rain showers for most but perhaps some snow showers in the Poconos. Sunday looks to feature more sunshine and mostly dry weather and gets the nod as the better weekend day.
