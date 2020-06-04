TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with a few showers and a heavy thunderstorm around, mainly before midnight. Low: 65
FRIDAY: Clouds and some sun, warm, and humid with a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 83
FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm, then turning partly cloudy. Low: 67
After an epic day across the area on Wednesday that saw multiple rounds of thunderstorms move through the region, the first of which was a derecho, things were quieter on Thursday as the frontal boundary sat to our south throughout the day. However, the day is not over yet and with a wave of low pressure advancing northeast from the Ohio Valley, that front will lift north in our direction. This will, in turn, lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening that will continue on-and-off into Friday. While the storms are not expected to match the severity and the wide breadth of Wednesday's storms, there will be the potential for some stronger or even a few severe storms, mainly this evening. The return of the showers and storms will also take our warm but less humid weather and turn it more humid again for the remainder of the week and into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Our original cold front will dissolve along the East Coast as a new cold front is pushing in from the Great Lakes on Saturday. This will lead to yet another opportunity for some rain, but this time around it's just a few spotty showers that primarily come early in the day on Saturday as the cold front is exiting the East Coast. By Sunday morning, all cold fronts will be things of the past and so too will the showers, storms, heat, and humidity as high pressure begins to build in. As this high pressure system slides across the Mid-Atlantic Sunday through Tuesday, it will deliver lots of sunshine, less humidity, and seasonable temperatures.
TONIGHT
Look for the air to turn rather sticky again tonight as the front we have been watching to our south creeps back to the north and our wind direction becomes more southerly again. Moving through the evening, we should expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to increase in coverage as they continue moving in from our west. These showers and thunderstorms will be thanks to a more organized disturbance sliding along our front overnight, which will spawn more widespread activity. A few thunderstorms could contain damaging wind gusts as well as at least small hail. The best chance for this activity to occur will likely be before midnight, but a few storms may linger a bit longer. Thanks to muggy air and more moisture back in place, lows overnight will likely get no cooler than the mid 60s.
FRIDAY
With one front dissipating to our south, we'll await a stronger one to our north and west to bring a renewed chance of a few showers and storms, especially later Friday and early Friday night. Again, partly sunny skies along with plenty of warmth and humidity will be the rule, but thunderstorm chances will tick up again as our next front gets closer. Highs will be back up in the low to mid 80s, and it will feel warmer once the higher humidity is factored in.
THIS WEEKEND
Cold front #2 will slowly slide through the area and off the coast on Saturday, but how quickly it does so will help determine how quickly things improve. So the warm and humid weather will likely linger on Saturday, along with a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially the farther south and east you travel from the Lehigh Valley. By Sunday, drier and more comfortable air should be in place, with just the slightest chance of an early morning shower in the higher elevations up north of the Lehigh Valley. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the weekend but a change in temperatures and comfort levels, with Saturday warmer and stickier in the mid 80s and Sunday less humid and in the upper 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The new week should get off to a fantastic start weather-wise as a large area of high pressure originating over Canada builds into the region. The result should be dry conditions with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Right now, highs look to stay seasonable in the upper 70s on Monday, and get just a tad warmer into the low 80s on Tuesday.