After a very sticky and occasionally showery Tuesday, our Wednesday was a drier and slightly less humid day with a mix of clouds and sunshine for most. As expected, any showers were confined to areas in far southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and far South Jersey, where some higher humidity still lingers, and these same areas are the most likely spots for a shower or thunderstorm into Thursday as well. Most of us will sneak in a partly cloudy and less muggy Wednesday night followed by a mainly dry Thursday, although the humidity will be back on the rise once again and a spotty shower is possible, but mostly from the Lehigh Valley points south. The better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will occur Friday into Friday night, although even then, it will only be some scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the highest rain chances again favor southern areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey as well as Delaware. But the weekend continues to look sun-sational, with increasing sunshine, decreasing humidity, and comfortably warm and pleasant weather from Saturday through Monday.
TONIGHT
It will be less muggy overnight, compared to Tuesday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will still be on the warmer side in the upper 60s, and while much of the night is dry, a spotty shower or downpour is possible, more likely from the Lehigh Valley and especially points south from there.
THURSDAY
Skies should trend mostly cloudy on Thursday, with the humidity lowest in the morning before rising again during the afternoon. While much of the day is dry, as spotty shower, downpour, or rumble of thunder is possible, again especially from the Lehigh Valley points south, with the highest chances closest to the Maryland and Delaware borders. Highs will be in the low 80s, not quite as warm as other days this week with more clouds present.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a seasonably warm but rather humid Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, some breaks of hazy sun, and our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slowly drops through. However, rain chances don't look as widespread as they once did with this front, and instead, only scattered activity is expected and it won't rain everywhere equally. Again, the best chances will lie from Southern PA to South Jersey and Delaware, where the humidity will remain highest. Friday's highs will be in the mid 80s, with shower and thunderstorm chances continuing into the overnight but gradually ending from north to south.
THIS WEEKEND
While there could be some clouds early Saturday morning for all of us and even some showers from Southern PA to the South Jersey and Delaware beaches early in the day, expect a nice Saturday overall as any morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine during the day, and lowering humidity as an added bonus as well. Then Sunday is a mostly sunny, comfortably warm, and dry day from start to finish. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s, and nighttime lows will dip back into the upper 50s as the nice sleeping weather returns for a few nights.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We'll get a bonus nice day Monday, a carbon copy of the copious comfy sunshine we'll see Sunday. Our next cold front approaches on Tuesday, with our next chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
