The last of a series of fronts is on the move to start the first weekend of June, with some relief from heat and humidity finally building in behind it. Since the middle of this past week, we’ve had sticky and summery days complete with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday’s activity was nowhere near as widespread as the previous days, but we still did see a couple hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder during the afternoon as our cold front tracked through. Skies turned out partly sunny otherwise, and highs soared into the mid and upper 80s as dew points spiked to sticky levels well into the 60s for one last time right out ahead of our cold front. Comfier and brighter days follow for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and dew points way down into the 50s or 40s. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s by Tuesday, and while dew points will climb higher through the 50s making the air a little more noticeable, it still won’t be that uncomfortable. By mid to late next week however, those dew points will be well back into the 60s making for that sticky feeling again along with renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms.
TONIGHT
Any showers or a thunderstorm that fired up during the afternoon Saturday will move away to the south and east and die out by sunset as our aforementioned cold front moves off to our east. Behind the front, a drier, and much more comfortable air mass will settle in. Look for skies to be mainly clear tonight, and with winds lightening up and dew points falling well back through the 50s, this will be a good radiational cooling setup to allow lows to drop into the upper 50s. You will probably be able to turn off the AC for sleeping tonight and open up the windows.
SUNDAY
High pressure over eastern Canada begins to make its presence known, as north to northwest breezes continue to usher in a very comfortable air mass. We can expect plenty of sunshine Sunday with just some patchy clouds, and afternoon highs returning to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s. To top it off, dew points will be at very comfortable levels in the upper 40s to low 50s making for a fantastic day for outdoor activities. Just don’t forget to lather up with the sunscreen as the UV Index this time of the year now is extremely high on very sunny days. Comfortable conditions will become even more apparent Sunday night as lows drop all the way down into the low 50s under clear skies and light winds. It will be yet another night to shut the AC off for sleeping and open up the windows.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
High pressure crests overhead on Monday and then slowly slides off the East Coast on Tuesday, keeping us mostly sunny and dry all the while. Monday is still comfortably warm with highs inching up a few degrees to around 80 degrees, then Tuesday warms up a few degrees more into the mid 80s as the humidity starts to tick up, but still remains fairly tolerable. We'll sneak in a few more 50-something-degree nights as well and keep the good sleeping weather going before the heat and humidity return yet again mid to late week.
WEDNESDAY
As high pressure moves further out to sea Wednesday, a southerly wind flow will continue to usher in warm and more humid air. While highs Wednesday are expected to be similar to Tuesday in the mid 80s, dew points will climb well back into the 60s making things feel more uncomfortable for any strenuous outdoor activities. Fortunately, the day looks to continue our dry streak with plenty of sunshine to start gradually mixing with clouds during the afternoon. A cold front will eventually approach from the Midwest overnight Wednesday possibly sparking a late shower or thunderstorm. This cold front however will be moving into the region to round out the week bringing back more clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms and that sticky feeling.