The 90-degree high temperatures are gone. No, probably not for the summer. But for the rest of July and through the start of August, we'll successfully keep the heat away. The same can't be said for the higher humidity, which is creeping back into the muggy range today and will be higher still on Thursday. The stickier air mass, coupled with an approaching cold front, will fuel an increasing chance of some scattered showers and perhaps some gusty thunderstorms later Thursday, our best chance of rain this week. That front will provide a clean sweep of any rain and any humidity, as a refreshing shot of very comfortable air, especially by late July standards, arrives to wrap up the week and the month on Friday and Saturday. A few shower and thunderstorm chances sneak back into the forecast for the first few days of August early next week.
TONIGHT
The humidity will continue its slow ascent tonight, so expect a muggier night with partly to mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s. While a stray thundershower can't entirely be ruled out, most of the night looks dry for most of the area.
THURSDAY
This will be the stickiest and stormiest day of the forecast, though not a washout as just some scattered showers and thunderstorms are currently expected. Expect mostly cloudy skies with only limited hazy sunshine during the day, with a shower or two the first half of the day and the chance for some stronger and more organized thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. There is the slight risk for a few severe storms as well, with gusty winds and hail the primary concerns from any organized storms. It will be a humid day, but the clouds and occasional raindrops will keep temperatures down with highs only around 80 degrees. Our cold front will sweep any storms offshore Thursday night, and the humidity will follow.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
We'll wrap up the week, and the month of July, with some sun-sational weather Friday and Saturday. Skies trend mostly sunny on Friday and stay that way through the first half of the weekend, with comfortably warm and sunny days thanks to refreshingly low humidity levels. The nights will be even comfier and rather cool for mid-summer, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Enjoy the great sleeping weather!
SUNDAY
While not as nice as Saturday, the second half of the weekend should at least start out with partly sunny skies. Clouds may increase later in the day as our next cold front approaches, and therefore our next chance of a few afternoon showers or t-storms. Highs will be in the low 80s, just a bit below average for the start of August. No hot or very humid weather appear to be in the cards for the start of August, with highs only around 80 degrees for much of next week.
