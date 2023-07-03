The sticky and stormy pattern continues as we press on towards the Fourth of July holiday, with plenty of warmth, humidity, and the threat of some gusty showers and thunderstorms yet again today, following a very active Sunday with several funnel clouds sighted across the area. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible through this evening, and then again for the Fourth of July holiday. While certainly not a washout, expect some locally heavy downpours and some thunder and lightning in any storms that do develop through July 4th. As is the case seemingly every year, the chance for scattered storms is there through the holiday, but it won't rain all or even most of the time. Just have that back up or rain delay plan in case the skies briefly open up for a spell. Thereafter, we'll have a few mainly dry, hotter, but not quite as humid days for Wednesday and Thursday, with 90-degree high temperatures likely, which have been hard to come by so far this season. We may eke out another 90° high on Friday, and if so have our first heat wave of the season, but it should be only three days long, as thunderstorm chances again increase later Friday into the weekend, which means temperatures should cool off a bit and settle back into the 80s through the weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect a mostly cloudy and muggy night with some scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. They will be hit or miss and not everyone sees one, but those that do see a gusty thunderstorm can expect heavy downpours and localized flooding, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds and hail. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of the area through later this evening. Lows will be in the upper 60s with the continued high humidity making for a warm and muggy night.
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY)
The Fourth of July always seems to have a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, and this year should be no exception. While the day is more dry than wet overall, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine with highs in the mid 80s once again. Especially from midday on, a few showers and storms will pop up, with a gustier storm here and there producing some locally heavy downpours. So for those many outdoor holiday plans, just have a rain delay option in case a quick-hitting afternoon or evening storm pops up and briefly rains on your parade. Any t-storms should diminish around or shortly after sunset and skies should clear, so most firework displays should be okay by mid to late evening.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The middle part of the week looks hotter, drier, and a bit less humid than our recent stretch of sticky and stormy weather. Expect partly to mostly sunny and hot weather for Wednesday and Thursday, with some rare 90-degree high temperatures expected, with Thursday likely a few degrees hotter than Wednesday. While it will still be humid, it won't be quite as muggy as the holiday weekend was. There still could be a spotty shower or t-storm, but we look mainly if not entirely dry for the fifth and sixth of July.
FRIDAY
We'll likely string together a third straight 90-degree day, and have ourselves the first heat wave of the season. Expect hazy, hot, and humid weather to wrap up the week, with a better chance of a few thunderstorms returning late Friday or Friday night. It should only be a three-day heat wave though, as temperatures will back down into the mid 80s for the weekend as thunderstorm chances remain higher.
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like this past weekend, with a mix of clouds and some occasional hazy sunshine, and highs back into the mid 80s as we likely say good-bye to the 90° heat for now. While neither day looks to be a washout, a few showers and storms may pop up each day, especially in the afternoon and evening.
