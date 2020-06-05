TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High: 83
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm, then turning out partly cloudy. Low: 67
SATURDAY: Clouds breaking for sunshine but a shower still around; still warm with lowering humidity in the afternoon. High: 86 Low: 57
After an epic day across the area on Wednesday that saw multiple rounds of thunderstorms move through the region, the first of which was a derecho, things were quieter and a little less humid for much of the day Thursday as a frontal boundary sat to our south throughout the day. As a wave of low pressure however advanced northeast from the Ohio Valley, that front lifted north in our direction as we got into Thursday evening. This in turn brought another round of showers and thunderstorms that stayed with us into the overnight and will continue on-and-off into Friday. While the storms are not expected to match the severity and the wide breadth of Wednesday's storms, an isolated stronger or even severe storm can’t entirely be ruled out, especially in southern areas. The return of the showers and storms has also taken our warm, but less humid weather from the daytime Thursday, and turned it more humid again for Friday and into the start of the weekend on Saturday. Our original cold front will dissolve along the East Coast as a new cold front is pushing in from the Great Lakes on Saturday. This will lead to yet another opportunity for some rain, but this time around it's just a few spotty showers that primarily come early in the day on Saturday as the cold front is exiting the East Coast. By Sunday morning, all cold fronts will be things of the past and so too will the showers, storms, heat, and humidity as high pressure begins to build in. As this high pressure system slides across the Mid-Atlantic Sunday through Tuesday, it will deliver lots of sunshine, less humidity, and seasonable temperatures.
TODAY
While thunderstorms eventually died down last night, widely scattered showers stayed with us through much of the overnight. Some of this activity will linger into first thing this morning, but overall we should see this initial activity fizzle out as we progress through the morning. Still don’t entirely let your guard down however for a shower or two this morning. Skies will still be mostly cloudy for a while today, and while one front dissipates to our south, we'll await a stronger one to our north and west to bring a renewed chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Even though skies will feature more clouds than sun, there will still be plenty of warmth and humidity as highs should still manage to reach the low and a few mid 80s. Factor in the humidity and it will probably feel more like it’s in the mid to upper 80s. While severe concerns are relatively low today, an isolated strong or even severe storm with damaging wind gusts can’t entirely be ruled out, especially for the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Regardless of the severe threat, heavy downpours will also be possible no matter where you’re located.
TONIGHT
A few showers and thunderstorms from the daytime Friday will likely linger into at least the early nighttime before fizzling out and exiting to the south and east overnight. While some drier air is expected to start to push in from the north and west which should help to clear some of the skies, the damp ground from the rain will likely bring the development of some fog and low clouds which may offset any clearing. It will be another very mild and sticky night with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
Cold front #2 will slowly slide through the area and off the coast on Saturday, but how quickly it does so will help determine how quickly things improve. Right now, we’ll lean on the optimistic side and say the day will start with somewhat cloudy skies and perhaps even a little fog followed by a return to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Now, Saturday will still be quite warm with highs reaching the mid 80s, and the day will start rather humid, but expect the humidity to drop to more comfortable levels during the afternoon as we get behind the cold front. With the cold frontal passage, a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible, especially the farther south and east you travel from the Lehigh Valley, but most of the region looks to stay dry, and any real shower or storm chance will probably be in the morning through midday. By Sunday, drier and more comfortable air should be in place as high pressure builds in from Canada and brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the more seasonable upper 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The new week should get off to a fantastic start weather-wise as a large area of high pressure originating over Canada builds into the region. The result should be dry conditions with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Right now, highs look to stay seasonable in the upper 70s on Monday, and get just a tad warmer into the low 80s on Tuesday.