Thursday was a hazy, hot, and humid mid-July day, with highs up around 90 degrees and sticky dewpoints around the 70° mark, making it feel just a bit hotter. Despite the heat and humidity, we snuck in a mainly dry day. And we can certainly afford some dry weather after last weekend's heavy rain and resulting flooding. The new drought monitor out today shows that our months-long drought has been effectively wiped out by our wet summer pattern, with only central PA and far South Jersey still in a moderate drought. Sticky and stormy have been the common weather themes ever since summer began, and that doesn't look to change anytime soon, right through next week. Chances for a few showers and thunderstorms, albeit only scattered activity, will be around overnight into Friday, then be highest Saturday night into Sunday, and pop up again on Tuesday. In between, Saturday and Monday look to be our best bet at staying thunderstorm-free, but even the days that do storm should by no means be washouts. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with continued high humidity, though an occasional flirtation with 90° highs is possible here and there, most likely on Monday. Muggy overnight lows won't stray too far from the 70-degree mark.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight and another warm and muggy night is expected with lows around 70 degrees. There could be a shower or thunderstorm this evening, and there could be one later tonight or early Friday morning, although much of the night remains dry. A heavier downpour or gusty storm is possible for those that do see a storm, but activity should be isolated and not widespread.
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a mostly cloudy and humid Friday, but there will still be some breaks of hazy sun. As a result of more clouds, it won't be as hot as the past few days, with highs mostly in the low to mid 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the morning, with a somewhat better chance later in the day, although much of the day will be dry in between any storms. Things will dry out and clear out a bit later Friday night.
SATURDAY
Saturday may end up to be the better weekend day, with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. It will be very warm and still humid, with highs in the upper 80s, and while a thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out, much of the time will be dry, at least during the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances look to steadily rise Saturday night into Sunday, likely the wetter half of the weekend.
SUNDAY
First off, this Sunday will NOT be a repeat of last Sunday's flash flooding. However, for the second straight week, Sunday will bring the highest chances for some scattered showers and storms, with a round or two moving through Saturday night and another round or two possible during the day on Sunday. It won't rain all day, but some heavy downpours remain possible given the continued high humidity. With more clouds and higher rain chances, highs will ease a bit lower back into the low 80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We can likely sneak in a dry Monday and rule out any thunderstorms, which means more sunshine and likely our best chance of hitting 90-degrees for this forecast. Expect partly sunny skies and a mostly or entirely dry day, and yes, a hot and humid start to the week too. A cold front should bring another increased chance of a few showers and storms on Tuesday, then drier and less humid weather may briefly settle in for Wednesday.
