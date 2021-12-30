Wednesday was a little gray and gloomy, but it wasn't all that wet as any steady rain departed early in the morning. We'll see something similar today, with a damp and dreary morning thanks to some fog and drizzle, then a mainly cloudy but mainly dry afternoon. There still could be a passing shower or two later today or tonight, but no soaking rain is expected. By Friday, we'll finally break out of these dismal doldrums, if only briefly. While it will be another gray start, we're optimistic for at least a little sunshine to develop on Friday, which means an even milder day to wrap up a fairly mild month. While we'll keep the dry weather through the ball drop on New Year's Eve, things turn very wet to start 2022. A Saturday soaker looks to be in the cards with periods of rain to kick off the weekend, although the wet weather will be accompanied by unseasonably warm weather for early January. Some showers may linger into Sunday, then much colder weather will ride some gusty winds into the area by Sunday night and Monday.
TODAY
The penultimate day of 2021 will be another cloudy one with some morning fog and drizzle for all, and a shower or two at times during the day, even though much of the day may end up dry. Areas closer to Interstate 95 on south and east will have the best chance to see a little rain first thing in the morning, then areas from the Lehigh Valley on north and west will have the better chance of a shower or two in the afternoon. Highs will inch up a few more degrees despite the abundant clouds, with highs in the upper 40s by afternoon.
TONIGHT
It's more of the same, with lots of clouds, some redeveloping fog, and the continued chance for a shower or two overnight. The string of milder late December nights will continue, with lows only in the low 40s. Typically this time of year, lows should be well below freezing and down into the 20s.
FRIDAY AND NEW YEAR'S EVE
We're saving the best for last this week and this year, as the final day of 2021 looks to be even milder, and perhaps a bit brighter, than any other day this week. While we'll start with some clouds and fog yet again, look for a few breaks of sun to develop on Friday, with highs returning to the low 50s to wrap up the year. First night temperatures for New Year's Eve will slowly fall through the 40s, which is rather toasty considering our average New Year's Eve temperature should easily fall below freezing by the ball drop time and end up in the 20s. While a stray shower can’t entirely be ruled out later Friday afternoon into Friday night, we should be mainly dry through the ball drop New Year's Eve. Expect some steadier rain to arrive after midnight and towards sunrise Saturday.
NEW YEAR'S DAY AND SUNDAY
We'll ring in 2022 with what looks to be an unsettled weekend, as a juicier storm brings what likely will be some steadier rain our way on Saturday, albeit with warm highs that may soar well into the 50s and maybe even close to 60 degrees for some. Showers may linger into Sunday as a cold front crosses the region later in the afternoon. We’ll likely still hang on to some of that warm air from Saturday, as highs are still expected to reach the mid 50s. Those numbers may very well be realized in the morning however, as colder air building in with our cold front starts to drop temperatures Sunday afternoon. Even colder and windier air will follow for early next week as it may finally feel like winter.
