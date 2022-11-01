The storm system that brought a few showers to the region into this morning will continue to move away this afternoon with generally dry conditions winning out. However, there will still be a stray shower around through the afternoon before drier air makes its way into the area. High pressure builds in and this will pave the way for sunny and dry weather the rest of the week. November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (60 degrees) in the afternoon...perhaps even breaking 70 degrees midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40 degrees), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights/early mornings in the low to mid 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
November gets off to a mild start, although today continues to be a bit unsettled with a shower or two lingering along with clouds which will break for sunshine at times. It is a mild day with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s despite the limited sunshine. By Tuesday evening, our lingering storm system should finally be exiting out to sea allowing the skies to clear.
REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure looks to build in from Wednesday right through Friday, and it may very well remain overtop of the region right through next weekend. This means our weather should be dry and quite sunny from Wednesday through Friday, and again, perhaps right through the weekend as well. And not only that, but a very mild air mass looks to remain in place across the eastern half of the country meaning our high temperatures should run several degrees above the average early November high around 60 degrees. Look for highs to run right around 70 degrees Wednesday, then drop just a tad into the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. It’s very well possible we’ll see highs climbing back to 70 degrees, or even a little above that for next weekend.
