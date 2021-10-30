Happy Halloween weekend! And the good news is that the wettest and windiest weather is now in the rearview mirror, after Friday night's windswept and soaking rain. A few showers will linger this weekend, mainly during Saturday and Sunday mornings, with the afternoons offering better prospects for a little sunshine. So both weekend days are more dry than wet overall, and seasonably mild for late October, and especially mild compared with where we are going temperature-wise once we turn the calendar to November next week. Saturday evening trick-or-treaters may see a brief shower in one or two spots, while candy collecting efforts on Halloween itself look entirely dry Sunday evening as skies finally clear. We'll start November off with plenty of sunshine on Monday, but then increasingly cool weather is likely as the week progresses, with the coolest air of the fall so far on the way from Election Day Tuesday onward.
SATURDAY
After our wet and windy Friday night, we'll have some lingering clouds and scattered showers to start off our Saturday morning. However, clouds should manage to break for a little sun as the day evolves, and a milder high in the mid 60s should result, the warmest day of an increasingly cool forecast into next week. We'll have a south to southeast breeze around 10 to 15mph, but not nearly as gusty as what we saw Friday. So while there will be a few showers, the day is overall more dry than wet, with mostly dry weather come trick-or-treating time this evening.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Saturday night trick-or-treaters will fare much better than Friday night ones, with mostly cloudy skies but a mainly dry night expected. Evening temps will slowly fall through the 50s, with overnight lows by Sunday morning dipping into the upper 40s. There could be a spotty and "spooky" evening shower in one or two locales, but no steady rain is expected.
SUNDAY
In some respects, Sunday will be quite similar to Saturday. Expect to wake up to clouds and perhaps a few passing morning showers, then see those clouds try to mix with a little afternoon sunshine. The breezes pick up a bit Sunday, with westerly winds around 15 to 20 miles-per-hour, but not as gusty as what we saw with our two storms earlier this week. Highs will be in the low 60s, seasonable for this time of year. Come Halloween evening, expect skies to clear and evening temps to slowly slide back through the 50s. Overall, a nice treat is expected weather-wise for Sunday evening candy collectors.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
November begins with some quiet weather on Monday and probably Tuesday as well, with a mix of sun and clouds both days but with gradually cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will ease back into the upper 50s, with only low expected Tuesday. Even cooler weather follows by week's end. Election Day Tuesday looks mainly dry, with just the slight chance of a passing shower or some sprinkles.
LATER NEXT WEEK
After a cold front passes Tuesday, the coldest air of the fall so far settles in from Wednesday through Friday. Highs may struggle to even get out of the 40s for some, and widespread 30s are expected at night for the first time this season. A weak low pressure rippling along a front to our south may bring some showers later in the week, with perhaps a more organized storm by next weekend.
