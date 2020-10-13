The remnants of what was once Hurricane Delta provided periods of rain and drizzle along with cool and brisk breezes, starting late Sunday and continuing on Columbus Day. The tropical leftovers provided a good soaking for many, with two-day rainfall totals from 0.50" to 1" for most, but some 1 to 2 inch amounts farther south and east and closer to the coast. The damp and dreary weather also made for a November-like feel to our Monday, with daytime highs mired only in the 50s for many of us.
The dismal weather lingers through early Tuesday with plenty of clouds and some lighter and more scattered showers and drizzle, but a cold front should finally sweep Delta's leftovers away during the day, and allow for some brighter, drier, and milder weather to arrive by late Tuesday but especially for Wednesday and Thursday.
Our next cold front is scheduled to wrap up the week on Friday, which means our next chance of showers. If a wave of low pressure can develop along our front and slow it down, steadier rain would result. If that happens too far offshore, then it's just some lighter showers. Either way, Friday may be a little wet, and that wet weather will be followed by a shot of much cooler but also drier weather for the upcoming weekend.
TUESDAY
A cold front may take its time getting through the area and off the coast on Tuesday, which means improvements may take time and be a little slow on Tuesday.
Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the day with some lingering light rain showers or patchy drizzle around for the first part of the day. Some breaks of sun will try to work in from the west late in the day, offering a sign of things to come the following few days.
Highs will bounce back from Monday's unseasonably cool readings, mostly into the mid to upper 60s by afternoon, especially where a little late day sun sneaks in.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
These are the pick days of the week weather-wise, as high pressure builds in on Wednesday and slides off the coast on Thursday, controlling our weather both days.
So Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs inching back up to around 70 degrees.
Then Thursday starts out with sunshine mixing with some late day clouds as our next cold front approaches from the west. Highs creep up into the low to mid 70s on Thursday.
FRIDAY
As a cold front crawls east through the area and towards the coast, a low pressure likely develops along it and helps slow it down. Depending on how quickly and where this low forms, Friday may have some lighter rain showers or a steadier rain. Either way, it's a much cooler day with highs back in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
Behind our front and departing coastal low, Saturday could be quite cool and rather brisk, but drier with skies turning out partly to mostly sunny. Expect highs only in the upper 50s though, with the breeze adding an additional chill.