After record-tying 80-something-degree warmth to wrap up last week, this week started with brisk winds, much cooler temperatures and an undoubtedly fall-ish feel. Monday's highs struggled to even make it to 60 degrees in spots, with a blustery northwest wind gusting up to 30mph adding an additional chill.
Over the next few days, winds will gradually diminish, after one more somewhat breezy day on Tuesday, and temperatures will slowly warm each day as well.
With mostly sunny skies, Tuesday will be a seasonable mid-October day with highs in the mid 60s, followed by warmer low 70s come Wednesday and Thursday.
We're dry for most of the week, save a few spotty showers later Thursday night or Friday. Any raindrops will be ahead of our next cold front later this week, with another shot of cool air arriving just in time for next weekend. Our first nights with widespread 30s may be on the way by then.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
While a westerly breeze will linger, especially Tuesday, it won't be as gusty and blustery as it was the past few days. Expect more of a 10-15mph breeze, but this time with plenty of sunshine and gradually milder temperatures.
After a cool and crisp start, highs will inch up into the seasonable mid 60s on Tuesday, then warm further into the low 70s come Wednesday. This is the picture-postcard fall weather so many love this time of year, cool and clear nights followed by mild and sunny days.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A late week cold front will bring our only other chance of rain this week, and even then, it's probably only a few scattered showers at most. We'll squeeze in a mainly dry Thursday first, with highs again in the low 70s.
Shower chances should hold off until Thursday night or Friday, but not everyone will get wet.
Northwest breezes will pick up behind our front on a partly sunny Friday, as our downward temperature trend begins with highs easing back into the seasonable mid 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
That "fall feel" will be locked in this weekend, with brisk breezes and cooler than average temperatures. In fact, highs will only be around 60 degrees on Saturday, and perhaps only the upper 50s come Sunday.
Weather-wise, expect weather like we've had the past few days, with some sunshine, lots of clouds bubbling up each day, and perhaps a passing shower or some sprinkles, even though much of the time will be dry.