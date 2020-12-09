Tuesday was another day of cold and brisk, but also mostly dry weather, although there were a few snow showers and flurries early in the morning in spots. Clouds gave way to sunshine as the day progressed, but with highs only around 40 degrees and a brisk northwest breeze, wind chills again remained at or below freezing throughout the day. Clouds were again on the increase last night ahead of another opportunity for some snow showers and flurries during the day today, with a coating of snow possible in spots, especially north of the Lehigh Valley. While very late in the afternoon, it’s possible we see a decent amount of clearing just before the sun goes down, in general much of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies. Today will also however be our last seasonably chilly day before a late week warm up unfolds. With more sunshine, highs climb to near and eventually above 50 degrees later in the week, with the mild 50s continuing into the weekend but with the chance of a few showers arriving as well.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
As an upper-level disturbance passes by to our north across Upstate New York and New England, we’ll get clipped by the southern edge of this feature. That means more clouds and some flurries or snow showers, especially from later in the morning through the early afternoon. While little or no accumulation will likely be the rule for most, we can’t entirely rule out a couple spots, certainly in higher elevations, where a coating of snow is seen, perhaps leading to some slippery spots given the cold ground. Expect another seasonably chilly day otherwise with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will likely dominate the sky for a good portion of the day, however it does appear there will be a small window of decent clearing just before the sun sets as our pesky upper-level system to our north heads further away out to sea.
TONIGHT
Skies should certainly have much less cloud cover tonight compared to the daytime Wednesday, but still expect at least partly cloudy skies. While the large majority of the area should be dry, a few snow flurries left behind from our upper-level system to the north may sneak from Upstate New York down into at least the northern Poconos. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure controls our weather for the end of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and that advertised warming trend, with highs climbing into the upper 40s on Thursday then inching past 50 degrees on Friday. Enjoy these two pick days of the forecast.
THIS WEEKEND
Clouds will be on the increase as a cold front moves closer from our west on Saturday, but much of the day looks dry. Better chances for some mostly light rain showers will hold off until later Saturday night into Sunday as the cold front crosses our region. Most of the weekend averages mostly cloudy then, but also quite mild with highs both weekend days in the mid 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: