It was a tossup of two seasons over the weekend from 50s and sunshine Saturday to frigid temperatures and multiple inches of snow Sunday. Now as we head into the rest of the new week, high pressure will take control of the pattern at least through midweek. Enjoy plentiful sunshine each day through Wednesday and warming temperatures through Thursday. Seasonable temperatures will return with highs near 40 Friday and Saturday then a quick snap to the 30s Sunday. The mild weather promptly returns later in the week, and highs may make a run at 60 degrees come Thursday before some rain arrives to wrap up the week.
TUESDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Tuesday leading to lighter winds along with an abundance of sunshine. While Tuesday morning will start frigid with lows either side of 10 degrees, the afternoon will turn less harsh with highs climbing back to around 30 degrees. The cold will certainly be short lived as our next surge of mild air arrives on Wednesday.
LATER IN THE WEEK
The warmth promptly returns later in the week, with highs back in the upper 40s on Wednesday, then upper 50s to even some low 60s on Thursday. We're dry and sunny on Wednesday before some steadier rain looks to arrive later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. That rain comes with a cold front that will move offshore for Friday allowing our weather to dry out and clear. Temperatures will turn colder again however as Friday’s highs fall back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel like it’s down into the 30s.