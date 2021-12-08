Wednesday was another cloudy and cold day, but despite a few flakes here and there, it was mostly dry as a disorganized system spared us any appreciable snowfall. And snow lovers have very little to be excited about both in the short and long term. After one more cold and dry day on Thursday, temperatures soar past 60 degrees by the start of the weekend, and record highs will likely be challenged. Granted, the warmth will come with some brisk winds and at least some showers later Saturday, but the first half of the day may stay mostly dry so we can soak up the warmth. Another shot of seasonably cool and dry weather follows for early next week, but another warming trend promptly follows for the better part of next week. And while more gradual, next week's warm up could be long-lived, with highs climbing through the 50s, starting Tuesday and inching a few degrees higher each day.
TONIGHT
Other than a lingering snow shower or some flurries this evening, mostly in the Poconos, expect clouds to gradually break up overnight as skies partially clear. It will be a cold night with lows in the mid 20s, with a light northwest wind around 5-10mph.
THURSDAY
Thursday is our last cold day for a while, with highs again expected to be in the upper 30s. While chilly, it's also dry with more sun in the morning followed by a gradual increase in clouds during the afternoon. No more days in the 30s are expected over the next 7-10 days as a warmer pattern becomes firmly established.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like a mostly cloudy but mostly dry day as the cold begins to ease. Highs will inch up towards seasonable levels in the mid 40s, with a light southerly breeze starting our warm up, albeit slow at first. A few showers are possible after sunset, but most of the day looks to remain dry.
SATURDAY
The good news for Saturday, unless you’re a skier, is that record highs may be challenged. The Allentown record is 61 degrees, and the Reading one is 66 degrees. Both may fall, as highs are expected in the mid 60s thanks to brisk southwest winds pumping up the heat, if only for a day. As a cold front approaches, some showers are likely, but they may hold off until later in the afternoon and evening. So with any luck, the first half of the day is mostly dry, except perhaps a brief shower, and while mostly cloudy skies are expected, a little sun can't be ruled out and will go a long way in warming us up even more.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Drier but more seasonably cool weather returns later in the weekend and early next week, with a pair of partly to mostly sunny days Sunday and Monday. Sunday still looks windy, with westerly winds rather blustery with gusts over 30mph, with a lighter but still brisk breeze Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s both days, with overnight lows seasonably cold in the upper 20s. Our extended stretch of 50-something-degree warmth starts Tuesday.
