We're still cold this weekend, but warmer weather is on the way in your 7-day forecast.
This weekend, highs in 30s continue and it's still windy. Though, it's only a little windy tomorrow afternoon. Then, it's not windy anymore on Monday.
On Monday, highs rise to the mid 40s as our air flow shifts to come up from the south.
This southerly airflow takes care of us for the rest of the upcoming week. It gets us to 58 on Tuesday and to the low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
We'll get a few showers late Thursday and first thing Friday as a cold front slowly crosses over us.
On Friday, the cold front knocks us back into 50s. Then, we drop back into the 40s for next weekend.
