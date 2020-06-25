After two straight 90 degree days to start the week, we evened the score and chalked up our second straight day of seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s with comfortably low humidity as an added bonus. Today wasn't as sunny as yesterday however, as a disturbance pivoting around a low pressure up in eastern Canada slides in our direction. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will result through this evening until it passes, then a dry and still comfy Friday will follow to wrap up the week. But since it is early summer, it's difficult to keep a comfortable air mass in place for too long before the heat and humidity make a return. And sure enough, that return will be over the weekend, as highs climb well into the 80s and higher humidity levels push the heat index back above 90 degrees. An approaching cold front will spell the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, both on Saturday and into at least part of Sunday. That cold front should then knock the heat back to our south and west into next week. And as yet another cut-off low forms, the third since mid-May in case you're counting, the hot and humid air may stay away to our west for the better part of next week.
TONIGHT
Any showers or a thunderstorm that fire up during the afternoon will linger into the early evening hours in a few spots, before fading away not too long after the sun goes down thanks to the loss of daytime heating. As our disturbance slides through and on out to sea overnight, skies should become clear to partly cloudy and another comfortable night is expected with lows around 60 degrees.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like a nice day, a final day with lower humidity before the mugginess returns over the weekend. Expect sunshine and patchy clouds as we're in between our Thursday disturbance and our weekend cold front. Highs will be a bit warmer than average and in the mid 80s, but it won't feel any warmer than the actual temperature since the dew points remain fairly low for one more day.
SATURDAY
The heat and humidity will be on the rise again over the weekend as a cold front approaches from the north and west, likely passing through the area Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. Out ahead of that front will be the best chance for showers and thunderstorms, and we may have two separate rounds of unsettled weather to contend with. The first will be the leftovers of the Friday night storms that will develop up in the Great Lakes and slide through our area late Friday night into early Saturday. Depending on how that round behaves and how quickly it clears out and allows some sunshine to come out and heat things up, round two later in the day could be stronger. For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has a 'slight' risk for severe storms for later Saturday, with damaging winds the greatest threat. If the clouds hang around, that means less sun, less heat, and less fuel to fire up round two, so the forecast bears watching. Highs should climb well into the 80s, more so if the sun is able to break out after any morning showers and storms clear the area. Assuming scattered showers and storms form, they would likely continue into the evening hours before diminishing overnight.
SUNDAY
Our cold front should be slowly sliding south through the Interstate 95 corridor early in the day and then eventually out of our area, which should reduce the chance for much additional shower or thunderstorm activity. So most of the day could remain dry, with partly sunny skies and just the lingering shower or storm chance early. Highs will still be in the upper 80s, much like Saturday, but the humidity levels may begin to gradually drop behind our front, especially by later in the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The third cut-off low in two months looks to set up shop, this time up over New England. It's main impact is to keep the worst heat and humidity back off to our west for most of the week. But with it fairly close by and possibly sliding back a bit in our direction, shower and thunderstorm chances will be a fixture in the forecast almost every day. The one exception may be Monday, which looks largely dry right now. Shower and thunderstorm chances for now look to peak mid-week around Wednesday. Highs will still be warm and in the 80s all week, but we'll keep the 90s away as it looks right now.