TONIGHT: Damp with a few showers, some drizzle, and areas of fog, mainly early; some clearing very late. Low: 56
FRIDAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds with a cool, gusty breeze. High: 64
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and colder with areas of frost forming late. Low: 38
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
What a difference a day makes! That cliché doesn’t ring any truer than it does today, as our drastic plunge from unprecedented October heat to unseasonably chilly, wet, and raw weather over the last 24 hours is now complete. After record shattering warmth and 90-something-degree highs on Wednesday, temperatures were mired in the 50s for most throughout the day on Thursday, a good 30 to 40 degrees colder! The much cooler air was accompanied by abundant clouds and occasional light rain and drizzle, adding to overall damp and dreary feel to the day.
The clouds, patchy light rain, and areas of drizzle will be with us through the first part of tonight along with some areas of fog, before drier weather arrives overnight and the clouds begin to at least partially break towards morning. Temperatures aren’t going to move much overnight, with lows ending up not too far from our afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.
While there will be some lingering patchy clouds early Friday, expect increasing sunshine as the day progresses, and a brighter and drier day compared to today. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain a bit cooler than average, but admittedly not nearly as cool as where we were on Thursday. Highs will climb into the mid 60s to wrap up the week, but a rather brisk north to northwest breeze will occasionally gust to 30 miles-per-hour and add a chill to the already cooler air. As high pressure builds closer throughout the day, those breezes will gradually diminish towards the evening and overnight hours Friday night.
Of course, with mainly clear skies and those diminishing winds, the recipe is perfect for a very cool night to set up Friday night, with the first widespread 30s of the season for most, outside of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where we already had a foray into the mid and upper 30s a few weeks ago. Upper 30s should be the general rule Friday night with the potential for some areas of frost to form in the normally colder spots, but temperatures should remain safely above freezing.
You may wake up early Saturday to some frost on your pumpkin, but expect a mostly sunny and dry start to the weekend. The cool weather will persist, with a chilly and possibly frosty morning then a cool and crisp afternoon with highs in the low 60s. The average high for early October is in the upper 60s , and we’ll work back up in that direction for most of next week. In fact, Sunday should see milder highs bounce back to around 70 degrees. While most of the day is dry, a shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon or overnight as more clouds will lead to a mostly cloudy day ahead of our next weather maker. The higher rain chances however will hold off until later Monday and Monday night as a cold front approaches.
Have a good night and enjoy the cooler weather!