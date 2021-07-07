The heat and humidity is back for another round of 90°+ temperatures and triple digit heat indices. The risk for a strong shower or storm is lower today but the risk is still there especially north of I-78.
Shower and thunderstorm chances go up for everyone later this week, with Thursday into Friday likely seeing the highest rain chances. Friday's rain chances will be connected to the eventual path of Tropical Storm Elsa or the remnants, expected to track up along the East Coast later this week. While the immediate coast is most likely in line for the wettest and breeziest weather, some of that rain could make it a little farther inland, depending on the track.
Temperature-wise, we'll have one more day of 90-degree heat on Wednesday, some upper 80s on Thursday, then more seasonable mid 80s Friday into the weekend. So we'll see the heat ease a bit later this week, but probably not the humidity, which will be with us indefinitely. It is July after all, so there's nothing unusual there.
WEDNESDAY
It's another hazy, hot, and humid day with lots of sunshine, and again a chance of a few late day or evening storms. Most of the day is dry with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index up around 100 degrees.
While the thunderstorms are likely to be more isolated compared to Tuesday, a stronger storm or two still could pop late in the day, with a renewed wind and hail concern.
THURSDAY
As a cold front creeps south in our direction, there will be some extra clouds and a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. As a result, it won't be quite as hot with highs easing back a few degrees into the upper 80s.
It won't be a washout and we'll still manage partly sunny skies at times, but there is a higher chance for some wet weather. While not as hot, it will still be very humid on Thursday, which will drive the heat index up over 90 degrees, even if the highs fall just short of that.
FRIDAY
We'll watch Tropical Storm Elsa zip up the East Coast Thursday night into Friday, bringing some rain and wind along its track. While its track should be along or just off the East Coast, what's unclear is the structure of the storm at this point. Will it be tropical and the rain and wind more on the east side of the storm out over the ocean? Or will in interact with our cold front and spread the heavier rain farther inland in our direction?
For now, rain chances for everybody will remain in the forecast with more clouds and lots of humidity, but slightly cooler highs into the low to mid 80s.
THIS WEEKEND
Our front may settle just to our south and activity along it may quiet down briefly, enough to sneak in a mainly dry Saturday. Shower and thunderstorm chances may then again sneak back up Sunday into early next week as our front wakes back up.
Expect seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s with seasonably sticky humidity levels as well, but no intense heat.
TRACK THE WEATHER: