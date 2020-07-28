Tuesday may not have been quite as hot as the last few days, but it was still uncomfortably humid ahead of a cold front that looks to provide some modest midweek relief from that aforementioned humidity. Out ahead of that front, a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm are possible through Tuesday evening. Then behind that front, we'll get a welcome break from the oppressive humidity levels of late for Wednesday, but no break from the near 90 degree high temperatures, which remain with us for the next few days. It's late July, so there's no dramatic or long-lived relief from the heat and humidity in the forecast cards just yet. So temperatures will remain around 85 to 90 degrees through the weekend, still warmer than average for this time of year. But there will be less opportunity into next week for widespread or long-lasting 90-degree heat, like we've seen quite often over the last three weeks. A weak cold front could set off a shower or thunderstorm Thursday, then our cold front settles to our south and stalls Friday and Saturday, keeping the the best chance for showers and thunderstorms mostly to our south during that time. A low pressure rippling up that front will bring it back in our direction later Sunday into Monday, delivering our next best chance for some widespread showers and thunderstorms.
TONIGHT
As our cold front continues to slide south and east, there's only some spotty shower or thunderstorm activity out ahead of it at best. So that threat will continue through the evening before diminishing overnight, with more clouds the first half of the night giving way to some clearing later at night. While the evening will be very humid, dew points will begin to ease lower overnight as our modest shot of more comfortable air becomes established through Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will be just as warm or even a little hotter than Tuesday, with highs around 90 degrees. But with lower humidity levels becoming more noticeable, it won't feel as oppressive. Expect mostly sunny skies and a thunderstorm-free day, probably the least uncomfortable day we've seen since late last week.
THURSDAY
Another weak cold front will drop south through the area during the day on Thursday, but have little sensible impact on our weather. Highs will again top out near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies, though humidity levels may being to creep back up to the more humid but not quite oppressive range. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will remain to our north, but a stray shower or storm can't entirely be ruled out, more like the farther north you travel. Most of the day remains dry with at least partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
With a front off to our south to wrap up the week, that will be the area we'll focus Friday's shower and thunderstorm chances on, especially along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor. Otherwise, expect a seasonably warm and moderately humid day with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the better day right now with tolerable humidity levels, a good deal of sunshine, and mainly dry weather. As a more organized area of low pressure develops and rides along our southern front later in the weekend, Sunday will feature more clouds and the best chance of the entire forecast for some more widespread showers and thunderstorms and even a period of rain. Chances are highest later Saturday night into Sunday.