After a fantastic Fourth of July weather-wise, the higher humidity returned to the area on Tuesday, which in turn fueled some areas of showers and a few heavier downpours after some hazy morning sunshine. A weak front will sink to our south on Wednesday, giving us a modest break from the higher humidity for about 24 hours from late Wednesday through early Thursday, and likely limiting rain chances to just a spotty shower during that time. That front may inch back north later Thursday, plus a fresh cold front will drop from the Great Lakes in our direction later Thursday into Friday. That combination means an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms before the end of the work week, and another surge of higher humidity through Friday as well. However, all fronts will be gone by the weekend, and in their wake, will be a comfortably warm, sunny, and dry air mass with refreshingly low humidity and some sun-sational summer weather for Saturday and Sunday.
TONIGHT
It will be a much warmer and muggier night that recent ones, with mostly cloudy skies and the lingering chance of a few showers, a downpour, or a thunderstorm. However, the best chance of any severe weather (wind or hail) should remain mostly to our south overnight. Expect a sticky overnight low near 70 degrees, one of the warmer nights we've had so far this summer.
WEDNESDAY
This looks like a "mostly" dry and quiet day, as the humidity slowly drops behind our weak front, offering only a brief and modest break from the summer muggies. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine and a mainly rain-free day, though a spotty shower can't entirely be ruled out, mostly closer to the Maryland and Delaware borders. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with a muggy morning then a slightly less humid afternoon.
THURSDAY
Thursday will likely see the humidity slowly rise once again, with a stickier afternoon and overnight. This will be one of the less warm days of the forecast, but highs will still be around 80 degrees. Again, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm, especially later in the day, with rain chances going up for everyone Thursday night into Friday.
FRIDAY
This is probably our best chance of rain left this week, as a cold front presses south with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. As usual, higher humidity will spike ahead of the cold front and fuel the higher rain chances, with comfier air awaiting behind that front for the weekend. Friday's highs will be in the mid 80s, like most days through next week as the seasonably warm but not hot pattern continues.
THIS WEEKEND
It's never too early to look ahead to the next weekend, especially when it looks to be a keeper weather-wise. No, it still won't be that hot. But it will be warm and fairly comfortable by July standards, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80-85° by day and comfy upper 50s for sleeping at night! Boy, if you don't like a real hot summer, this summer is for you…so far anyway!
TRACK THE WEATHER: