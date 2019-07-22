Still humid but not quite as hot, with showers and heavy t-storms around

TODAY: Not as hot, but humid with showers and heavy thunderstorms. High: 82 TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, mainly during the morning. High: 79 Low: 60

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

The cold front that dropped in from the north Sunday will hang around today keeping showers and t-storms in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies. This unsettled and rather cloudy setup will knock high temperatures all the way down into the low 80s, but the humidity will remain high. A spotty shower or t-storm can occur this morning, but as we head into this afternoon as a wave of low pressure develops along a cold front to the south, we will deal with showers and t-storms heading into the evening, and we'll need to watch for a few storms that contain damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours leading to flash flooding.

Look for widely scattered showers and t-storms to continue into tonight with torrential downpours leading to flash flooding again being a concern. General amounts of 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected, but localized amounts of 3 or 4 inches are not out of the question. Small creeks and streams as well as low-lying and urban spots will be the most susceptible to flooding.

Our aforementioned cold front will linger into Tuesday keeping mostly cloudy skies around along with a continued opportunity for some rain. The morning will likely feature the best chance for showers and perhaps even a t-storm, but we still think by the afternoon, a good chunk of the area should be drying out with some clearing as our pesky cold front makes its way further east eventually pushing offshore. Those near and east of Interstate 95 however may hang on to scattered showers and t-storms through the afternoon. Tuesday will also likely start humid, but with a northwest breeze kicking up behind the cold front during the afternoon, humidity should finally drop to more comfortable levels. The air temperature will certainly have dropped as we only expect highs to reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, sunny, and pleasant as a large area of surface high pressure across the nation's mid-section builds eastward. Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated through Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with low humidity.

Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be much cooler and more comfortable for sleeping dropping as low as the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure looks to stay in control for next weekend keeping our weather dry and sunny with just a little uptick in temperatures and humidity as highs get back to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and lows drop to the mid and upper 60s.