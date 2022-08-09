Afternoon high temperatures today were back in the middle and lower 90s with heat index values in the 100s. We'll have some changes now though the rest of the week as a slow-moving cold front will drops south through the area Wednesday into Thursday. First starting off with breaking the heat wave tomorrow, not by much, but temperatures will dial back to the upper 80s. It'll also still be a muggy and sticky day with a few showers and thunderstorms around - not a washout. Post front: drier, comfier, and sunnier weather arrives late in the week, with Friday and next weekend featuring seasonably warm sunshine and more comfortable highs in the low 80s with lower humidity levels as well. It's going to be an A+ weekend, enjoy!!
TUESDAY NIGHT
A Heat Advisory will remain in place through 8 p.m. this evening and it'll be another very warm and muggy night. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and there may be a spotty shower or t-storm around at least before or around sunset.
WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY
Our next cold front slides down from the north. This one should have more success at making it all the way through our area, unlike its predecessors which have all stalled nearby. That bodes well for those that want some comfier air later in the week. The heat wave should break Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite sticky on Wednesday. While it won't be a washout, there will be a few showers and t-storms as our front slowly snakes its way south into Thursday. Clouds and showers may linger very early Thursday before clearing and drying out in the afternoon. Also, humidity will slowly lower late in the afternoon and into the evening so the air will feel much better by nightfall.
FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND
The big story later this week is the much cooler and comfier air that will arrive Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the low 80s, with some upper 70s not out of the question either with a deeper trough. Dew point will also drop into the comfortable 50s so it will feel much more refreshing and comfortable outside. Overnight lows will fall to the middle and upper 50s so this will be a great time to give your air conditioner a break and open up the windows for some fresh, cool air. Expect partly sunny skies on Friday then a mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant weekend.
