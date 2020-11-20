We’ve certainly come a long way temperature-wise in just 36 hours. After all, it was just Thursday morning when we were shivering to morning lows in the teens and 20s. Now, it’s 40 degrees warmer Friday afternoon with abundant sunshine and highs inching past the 60-degree mark, making for a sun-sational end to a roller coaster week. While the ride isn’t quite as bumpy between now and Thanksgiving, we’ll still alternate between cool and mild over the next seven days, but 20-degree cold and 60-degree warmth will both be tough to come by through Turkey Day. This weekend, Saturday still looks to be the better, brighter, and milder weekend day. Sunday will be sharply cooler and cloudier thanks to an easterly ocean breeze, and showers will be knocking on our doorstep as our next front approaches from the west. The steadiest rain showers will fall Sunday night and linger into Monday morning, before drier weather arrives later Monday into Tuesday. There could be another chance of showers sometime later Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day, but there’s still some uncertainty as to how the weather pattern will set up and how good of a chance of rain will exist. Temperatures look a little milder than average and mostly in the 50s the second half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect a quiet Friday night with clear to partly cloudy skies, and milder overnight lows, especially compared to nights earlier this week, around 40 degrees. A light west to southwest breeze ahead of our next cold front helps to keep temperatures up overnight.
SATURDAY
A cold front will drop south through the day, but have little sensible impact on our Saturday weather, as those impacts will be delayed until Sunday. So expect sunshine to mix with increasing clouds, but it’s a mild and dry day with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most, with some low 60s towards the Delaware Valley and the shore where the sun hangs on longest. Winds shift from the northwest behind our front, but the cooler air won’t arrive until Saturday night and Sunday.
SUNDAY
High pressure over New England will supply an easterly ocean breeze, and an approaching front from the west will supply the clouds, leading to a cloudier and much cooler day with highs for most of us stuck in the 40s throughout the day. While the clouds thicken and most of the day is gray, most of the day will be dry as well, with just a shower or two possible for some, especially later in the day. Steadier showers should hold off until Sunday evening and the overnight hours, with around 0.25” to 0.50” of rain possible through Monday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Any leftover showers early Monday will be swept out to sea by a cold front, and the clouds will follow. That will allow increasing sunshine to be the rule later in the day on Monday, with briefly milder highs in the low to mid 50s. Brisk northwest breezes will usher in cooler air for Tuesday, with lots of sunshine and highs easing back into the upper 40s with a still noticeable and chilly breeze.
