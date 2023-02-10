There were plenty of clouds around on Thursday, but it was just as mild with widespread 50s during the afternoon and evening. Reading hit a record of 62 on Thursday breaking the old record of 61. We are keeping an eye on a low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast later Sunday, but if that stays far enough offshore, only areas along and southeast of the I-95 corridor, especially closer to the NJ/DE beaches may see some rain late in the weekend. It looks a little breezy but still mild and on the plus side of the 50° mark on Friday, then a few cooler (but not cold) days for the weekend with highs back in the 40s. 50s return most of next week, and some spots could flirt with 55-60 degrees by the second half of the week. Rain chances will be highest Thursday into Friday next week, ahead of a cold front that may produce what will likely be a short-lived shot of colder temperatures for Presidents Day weekend. And yes snow lovers, the winter that wasn't continues with no snow in the foreseeable future.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
While a bit windy, our Friday looks to be a dry and mild end to the work and school week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds north and west of the Lehigh Valley and more sun south and east. Highs will be in the middle 50s, a good 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. But it will also be rather blustery, with a westerly wind around 12-250mph occasionally gusting to 30mph. Friday night should average partly cloudy and still a bit brisk, and also colder with lows back down around freezing.
SATURDAY
The weekend will be cooler, but not cold, and probably the only days of our forecast through next week with highs in the mid 40s, instead of the widespread 50s that will otherwise be the rule. Saturday's forecast is a partly sunny and dry one, and while it will be as much as 10 degrees cooler as the last few days, it will still be a bit above average for this time of year. Keep in mid our average high for early February is only around 40 degrees. There will still be a northwest breeze around 10-15mph, but not as gusty as Friday's wind was.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl Sunday looks like it will trend mostly cloudy as a coastal low organizes off the Carolina coast later Sunday into early Monday. However, it now looks like it may be far enough to our southeast to limit impacts for us. Much of our area may remain mainly dry now on Sunday, with the best chance for some rain later Sunday or Sunday night closer to the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. And rain may not get any farther inland than the I-95 corridor, so we may end up mostly dry towards the I-78 corridor and into the Poconos. Sunday should also see highs in the mid 40s, with lighter winds as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our coastal low departs, a milder pattern will reassert itself along the East Coast, and replace our weekend 40s with highs back in the unseasonably mild 50s for most of the week. Monday should turn partly sunny and see highs back above 50 degrees, with a lingering northerly breeze around 10-15mph behind our departing storm that otherwise left most of us alone. Tuesday and Wednesday may see highs creep a few degrees higher into the low to mid 50s, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. It looks mostly dry both days, though a spotty rain shower or two on Wednesday isn't out of the question.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A more organized storm and stronger cold front head our way later next week, sometime later Thursday or early Friday. Out ahead of that system, it likely turns even milder with a surge of 55-60 degree warmth, most likely Thursday. We'll also see a better chance of some steadier rain right ahead of that front too, for now centered on Thursday night, but that timing could change. Behind our front, it dries out but we'll also see a shot of cold air to kick off Presidents Day weekend. Given the pattern this winter, the cold would likely be brief, and we should flip right back to a mild pattern for the week after Presidents Day.
