Temperatures warmed nicely on Thursday as highs topped out around 60 degrees in many locations along with mostly sunny skies and much lighter winds compared to the last couple days. St. Patrick's Day on Friday will feature cloudy skies and high temperatures continuing in the upper 50s, but it will come with a couple of showers from time to time as a cold front approaches from the west. Then comes the final weekend of winter, as spring officially begins Monday. Saturday and Sunday look a little breezy, though not as windy as Tuesday and Wednesday, and also a little chillier, but also dry both days. Then we welcome spring with some lighter winds and seasonably cool sunshine early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY)
The luck of the Irish will help keep the mild temperatures in place for St. Patrick's Day on Friday, ahead of our next cold front. So despite a cloudy sky, look for highs to be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It will be a mostly cloudy day with a scattered rain shower or two, even though much of the time will be dry. A shower will remain possible Friday evening before our cold front sweeps on through and takes any remaining showers with it out to sea overnight. Rainfall amounts will be light and generally only a few hundredths of an inch of rain is expected.
THIS WEEKEND
Our cold front should be off the coast by sunrise Saturday, allowing for a drier finale weekend of winter to take shape. Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds, and Sunday should be a partly sunny and dry day overall as well. It will be a little breezy both weekend days, with west to northwest winds around 10-20 mph bringing in some cooler than average temperatures. Highs will drop into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees on Saturday, then cool further to around 40 degrees on Sunday, with a breeze adding a bit of a chill both days. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Spring officially arrives at 5:24pm late Monday afternoon, and it should be a quiet transition from winter to spring with plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday and temperatures inching back to seasonable levels. Highs should climb back to around 50 degrees Monday, then continue to climb into the mid 50s on Tuesday. Both days should feature light winds as well. There will be a low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast mid-week, but most forecast model guidance continues to show the storm staying out to sea and leaving us alone.
