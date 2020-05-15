After a day when temperatures hit 70° for the first time in 10 days, we saw an even longer awaited temperature drought come to an end on Friday as we sat in the warm sector and temperatures soared into the 80s. Widespread temperatures like that are something this area has not seen in more than 7 months as we dealt with a southwesterly flow ahead of a cold front approaching from the Midwest. This cold front will move through the area Friday night and will spark some showers and perhaps even a gusty thunderstorm in spots, but most of the severe weather stays to our north. By daybreak on Saturday, that cold front will slip to the south and high pressure will nose in from Eastern Canada leading to an increasingly sunny and dry day while temperatures remain well above normal. Sunday will start out dry but as another warm front lifts north through Pennsylvania, a few showers are possible midday on. The eastward progress of the low associated with that warm front will be slowed as another low (possibly strengthening into Arthur) from the tropics travels north near, but off the East Coast on Monday. The low off the coast will move on, but the log jam it creates will lingering in the Middle Atlantic for most of the workweek. The clouds and periodic rain this creates will, in turn, result in another round of below-normal temperatures for May.
TONIGHT
After a day with very little in the way of rain, we'll see a better chance of some showers and a gusty thunderstorm or two will arrive tonight as a cold front to our north and west tracks through the area. The highest chance for severe weather will likely be across the Poconos and northern New Jersey but especially northward, closer to the main area of low pressure. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with any stronger storm, but there’s also a low risk for hail and even an isolated tornado. Chances for strong storms will diminish the farther south you are. Other than the chance for showers and a thunderstorm tonight, we can expect skies to remain rather cloudy with mild lows likely not getting below 60° in many spots.
SATURDAY
We'll sneak in a fairly nice and dry day on Saturday, as our cold front settles just to our south across the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure can nose in from Canada as skies become partly to mostly sunny. Despite the passage of a cold front, there's no colder air left in its wake, which means highs will still climb into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, making it the warmer and better of the two weekend days. What a difference a week will make, as remember it was just last Saturday that brought cold, wind, and even some snow squalls.
SUNDAY
Sunday may end up being a mostly dry day, but it'll also end up being mostly cloudy as a warm front lifts north through Pennsylvania. Besides the chance of a shower or two late in the day, the day looks mainly free of any rain. However, with an easterly flow off the Atlantic Ocean temperatures will come back down to seasonable as top out around 70°.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
As the low associated with Sunday's warm front tracks eastward through the Great Lakes its progress will be stalled on Monday due to the northern progress of the low coming out of the tropics. As a big high pressure system eventually builds over New England, the low pressure system will get stuck in the Middle Atlantic and slowly meanders there through at least Tuesday. The tropical feature likely will be too far offshore and its energy will move further out to see quickly, so aside from gumming things up, it will not have too much impact on our weather. However, the meandering low will likely bring us at least some rain Monday and Tuesday. That rain, rather cloudy skies, and the onshore flow will all play a role in the cool temperatures returning to the area as temperatures struggle in the low and middle 60s. Shower chances could very well linger every day next week through Friday.