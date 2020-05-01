We wrapped up April on a warm, wet, and windy note on Thursday, as a slow moving cold front delivered a round of some steadier rain, heavy downpours, and even a thunderstorm from the afternoon into the first part of last night. Given the slow movement, many of us were able to sneak in a mainly dry first half of Thursday, and brisk south to southeast winds and even a little sun allowed highs to climb to 65 to 70 degrees for most before any rain arrived.
The heavier rain shifted east and moved offshore late last night, but our front and especially an attached low pressure system won't be in a hurry to depart today. That means the clouds and some wet weather will linger to start the month of May today, but the rain will be much lighter than our late Thursday deluge.
Then comes the weekend, which looks much quieter with temperatures a little above normal for a change. Saturday looks great with a good deal of sunshine, and Sunday looks okay with some sun but also a spotty shower or two.
Things turn progressively cooler as we move through next week, so enjoy the weekend warmth!
TODAY
The heavy rain is gone as our cold front slowly inches away from the coast, but a weak area of low pressure hangs back over our area. As a result, expect clouds to dominate the skies today, although there will be some sunny breaks on occasion. A bit of rain will also linger at times, albeit mostly light rain. There is the outside chance of a rumble of thunder or heavier shower in spots during the afternoon, but the rainfall amounts will be much lighter, with around 0.10”-0.25" of additional rainfall possible.
The winds remain on the lighter side with low pressure nearby, and temperatures remain seasonably mild despite the unsettled weather, with highs again in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT
Our pesky storm system will finally move up into northern New England and Atlantic Canada overnight tonight allowing skies to gradually clear. Early on in the evening, a stray shower will remain possible, but in general, much of the night will be dry. Overnight lows will get a little cooler compared to the last couple nights, but still expect above normal levels in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
SATURDAY
Saturday should be the better weekend day overall, but not by much as Sunday won't be too far behind. Plenty of sunshine should start the day followed by some increasing high clouds during the afternoon.
Highs are expected to reach the pleasant low 70s. There will be a little bit of a northwest breeze behind our departing storm, but nothing too brisk. High pressure over the central Appalachians will be the reason we'll get a welcome chance to both dry out and clear out nicely to start the weekend. A few light rain showers are possible later Saturday night as a weak disturbance clips quickly across the area.
SUNDAY
We'll squeeze in a mainly dry Sunday, but it may not be entirely dry as we'll see the chance of a shower earlier in the day leftover from Saturday night's disturbance, and a shower possible later in the day ahead of a little steadier rain expected Sunday night ahead of a cold front. So while a shower is possible at any point, it's mostly rain-free with more clouds than sun.
However, what sun we see goes a long way to warm us up, as highs climb into the mid 70s, the warmest day we've seen in weeks.
MONDAY
Behind our next cold front, skies turn out partly to mostly sunny to start next week. But a brisk northwest breeze will start to deliver some cooler air, which will settle in for much of the week as highs ease lower and closer to 60 degrees. The cool air won't be instant though, and we'll still sneak in one more seasonably mild day in the upper 60s on Monday before that cool air becomes more established as the week progresses.