A cold front that swept through Tuesday night didn't really bring much colder air with it, as high temperatures Wednesday still managed to reach the mid and upper 50s which is a good 10 degrees or so above normal for this time of the year. A weak disturbance tracked through late in the day Wednesday and early Wednesday night leading to mostly cloudy skies and even a few showers. That system however exited out to sea overnight quickly bringing showers to an end and allowing skies to turn out rather clear. Overnight lows remained a bit above normal only dropping into the mid and upper 30s.
As we go through the remainder of the week, temperatures will continue to get a little cooler, dropping back to more seasonable levels by Friday and into the start of the upcoming weekend. We are also tracking some rain, and perhaps even a little snow mainly across higher elevations and areas north and west, for Friday, but this system looks to have very minimal impacts at this time.
By Sunday, temperatures really start warming up again, and we'll be right back to spring-like numbers that are well above normal as we go into the beginning of next week.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT
High pressure will build overhead for today leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds compared to Wednesday. Slightly cooler air will continue to build into the region, but afternoon highs are still expected to run above normal and reach the low and perhaps a few mid 50s. High clouds will likely increase a bit for tonight as we track our next weather maker coming in for Friday. Our weather should still stay dry yet tonight as low temperatures once again run several degrees above normal only dropping into the mid 30s.
FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT
We'll be tracking two pieces of energy on Friday that will bring rather cloudy skies to the region along with some precipitation. One piece of energy will be moving across the Great Lakes dragging a cold front with it while the other piece of energy will be low pressure moving northeastward well off the Mid-Atlantic coast. These two low pressure systems will try to merge together to create one organized storm, but the problem is, they never fully complete the phasing process, and they are moving at a pretty quick speed. Temperatures are also going to be rather seasonable, not arctic cold, and this is not good news if you're looking for accumulating snow.
So what this all means for us is that we can expect perhaps a little sunshine to start Friday, but skies should turn rather cloudy pretty quickly as we progress through the morning, and by late morning and midday, some rain showers should spread across the region from west to east. These showers will then stay with us for the remainder of the day Friday.
Higher elevations across the Poconos, Schuylkill County, and far northwestern New Jersey look to be just cold enough that we'll either see rain mixed with snow here, or there could actually be a period of just all snow, but surface temperatures will still likely be above freezing making it tough for snow to accumulate. At most, it seems a coating to 2" will be possible in these higher elevation spots north and west, but this would mostly occur on non-paved surfaces.
High temperatures Friday are still expected to reach the mid 40s. Colder air will start to wrap in on the backside of our storm system Friday night and this may allow for those seeing rain to mix with or changeover to a little snow. Any accumulation here should also be very minor and probably no more than a coating. Winds will really start to ramp up Friday night, possibly gusting between 30 and 35 miles-per-hour as low temperatures drop to the upper 20s. With the wind factored in however, it will feel like it's down into the teens overnight Friday.
SATURDAY
Friday's storm system will be heading away out to sea Saturday as high pressure builds back in from our west throughout the day. We'll likely start Saturday with some pretty gusty winds courtesy of a tight pressure gradient between the high building in from the west and the departing storm system offshore. The gusty winds Saturday morning will add an extra chill to the air, but by the afternoon, winds should start to subside as high pressure from the west builds much closer. Outside of a very early lingering flurry or snow shower, Saturday should be a dry day with early morning clouds giving way to abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Saturday's highs should reach seasonable levels in the mid to upper 40s.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Another taste of spring is on the way for the latter half of the weekend into the start of next week as high pressure moves off the coast leading to a return to a southwesterly wind flow. Expect a pair of rather sunny days to wrap up the weekend and start next week. Highs will surge into the upper 50s on Sunday and perhaps as high as the mid 60s on Monday.
It’s also “spring forward” weekend as we return to daylight saving time officially at 2am Sunday. This means we’ll have the later 7pm sunsets to enjoy the nice weather. Another storm system looks like it will start to approach the area late Monday night bringing some rain back to the region moving through next week.