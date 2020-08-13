A weak cold front is still sitting near Philadelphia, today. So, the farther south you go in PA and NJ today, the more humid it feels. You need to be farther away from the front, like the Poconos, to feel much less humid. Because it's more humid near the front and because of the front, there will severe showers and thunderstorms for counties near Philly. While most of us stay dry today, there's a chance a shower or thunderstorm will pop up in one or two spots in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, and central NJ, today. If you happen to get one of those storms, expect heavy rain.
On Friday, the stalled out front finally drifts south. This means most of us are dry. Only spot or two south of I-78/south of Berks County and the Lehigh Valley get an afternoon thunderstorm. We get this drier weather as a big area of high pressure builds from the north. This is also our last humid day for a while. Finally!
This big area of high pressure keeps our weather dry this weekend. Saturday, it feels only a touch humid. And, after the oppressively humid weather we've had this week, it won't feel that humid at all. It will feel comfortable outside on Sunday. Enjoy seasonal highs near 80. Saturday is the sunnier of the two days. Sunday, we'll have a lot of clouds in the sky.
TODAY
Where you live today makes a big difference in how it feels outside. If you live in the Poconos or north of the Poconos, it feels pretty comfortable. If you live in the Lehigh Valley, central NJ, or Berks County, it will feel humid. But, it sure won't be as oppressively humid as it was yesterday. If you live south of those areas, closer to Philly, it will feel very, very humid again.
Because it's more humid south, there will be more pop up showers and storms there this afternoon. Otherwise, a few pop up showers and storms around the rest of our area this afternoon and evening. Most of us stay dry today.
TONIGHT
We'll see lots of clouds in the sky and have a thunderstorm or two pop up. Otherwise, it'll feel humid, particularly south of the Poconos. There will be some fog toward daybreak.
FRIDAY
Most of us stay dry on Friday. There will be a thunderstorm or two south of the Lehigh Valley where it will be more humid. The front, which has been the focal point for storms lately will move far enough south to not be our problem.
WEEKEND
High pressure continues to keep us dry on Saturday. On Sunday, it protects us from an approaching area of low pressure. Areas of low pressure usually bring us rain, but this high to our northeast will be strong enough to steer the low south of us. With that said, counties near Philly (so south of central NJ, Berks, and the Lehigh Valley) will be cloudier and will see a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. More than anything, the low to our south will make it mainly cloudy for everyone south of the Poconos. Highs will be just below average near 80.