TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and sticky with a couple of showers or a thunderstorm. Low: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and still humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm, mainly through midday, then some sunshine. High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning out clear to partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 58
The combination of high pressure off the coast of the southeastern United States and the low that engulfed the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal over the Great Lakes led to a hot and steamy Wednesday. For many locations, it was the first 90° day since early October, more than 8 months ago. The low's warm front lifted through Ohio and western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and as the entire complex shifts eastward tonight, it may spark some showers or perhaps a thunderstorm in some areas. As this low drags its cold front across the East Coast on Thursday, we expect the showers and thunderstorms to continue, particularly through midday. At that point, the cold front will be clearing the area from west to east, which will result in the morning clouds breaking for some afternoon sunshine. Dew points will also drop in the wake of the cold front, leading to a more comfortable Thursday evening and Friday. As high pressure wedges its way between Thursday's cold front, now stalled out off the East Coast, and another cold front swinging through New England, it will leave eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey with a sunnier day on Friday while temperatures remain on the warmer side of normal. High pressure will continue to be the dominant player in our weather pattern for the start of the weekend as the front to our north dissolves and a larger area of high pressure pushes in from Canada, but it won't remain that way all weekend. By Sunday, the stalled out front along the East Coast and some upper-level energy from New England will mingle, creating somewhat of a cut-off low over the Mid-Atlantic. What this means for us is a cloudier second half of the weekend with showers and maybe even a thunderstorm at times. The problem with cut-off lows is they lack direction and movement, so this cloudier and unsettled weather is expected to linger into Monday and possibly Tuesday before moving on. Temperatures over this three-day stretch should be near or slightly below normal for mid-June, which means they'll stay in the 70s.
TONIGHT
The slow moving cold front to our west will inch closer, and this should also gradually increase shower and thunderstorm chances as we move through this evening and eventually the overnight. The activity will likely start out in western zones first, and gradually advance eastward as the night unfolds. We will need to watch for the potential of a couple of these storms being locally strong, if not severe, certainly during the evening when the fuel for storms in the atmosphere is still relatively high coming off of the strong daytime heating and high humidity. Damaging wind gusts and large hail would be the primary concern to watch for if any storm goes severe. Other than the increased chance for showers and storms tonight, we can expect things to be quite warm and sticky with mostly cloudy skies and lows only dropping into the low 70s.
THURSDAY
As our cold front slowly slides east through the area on Thursday, expect a mostly cloudy and still humid day to start, but a less hot one given the clouds and higher rain chances. Highs will still be in the mid 80s but with the high humidity in place and an approaching cold front, expect some showers and a few thunderstorms as well, especially in the morning into early afternoon. Heavy rain is the main concern with the tropical air mass in place, with a more marginal chance for a severe thunderstorm or two. Up to 0.25" of rain will likely be the average for totals across the area, with some spots seeing little and others as much as 0.50" or more if any slow moving downpours persist over any one spot. Some gradual drying and clearing should work in from the west during the afternoon and the humidity will begin to drop off late in the day as well, with areas from the Interstate 95 corridor to the shore last to see the rain depart.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
High pressure will build in from Canada and lead to less heat and humidity behind our front, which may just weaken and hang out off the East Coast into the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday and perhaps most of Saturday, with a gradual cooling trend as Friday's highs remain in the low 80s and Saturday eases back to around 80 degrees. While there could be a shower north and west of the Lehigh Valley Friday or Saturday, most of the time looks dry, then things could change thereafter.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Later in the weekend, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will dig and set up shop over the Great Lakes and Northeast, perhaps into early next week. There's even the chance a cut-off low could form by then as well. Remember we had one a few weeks back, and they are notoriously hard to predict. If and where that sets up will determine if Sunday into next week is fairly dry and comfortable with a good deal of sunshine, or something a bit more unsettled. For now, after a dry Friday and mainly dry Saturday, the forecast is for a mix of clouds and sun with a daily chance of a shower or thunderstorm in a muddled weather pattern. Hopefully, specifics can be determined once the details of a fairly complex weather pattern for June gets resolved. For now, Sunday and Monday look to have the higher rain chances and more clouds. But that of course can change.