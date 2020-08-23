TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a shower or t-storm, mainly early; some areas of fog late. Low: 68
MONDAY: Partly sunny, remaining warm and humid with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly in the afternoon. High: 88
MONDAY NIGHT: An early evening shower or t-storm; otherwise, turning out mainly clear with some areas of fog late. Low: 68
After a bit of a cloudy start to Sunday, the afternoon featured more in the way of sunshine from the Lehigh Valley northward as humidity remained high along with temperatures. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s again in many spots with a couple locations getting very close to 90 degrees. A weak upper level disturbance approaching from our west combining with a stationary front to our south along with the warm and humid air helped spark scattered afternoon showers and t-storms, mainly across the Delaware Valley, southwestern New Jersey, and northern Delaware. Some of these areas experienced minor flooding due to heavy downpours. Monday is almost a rinse and repeat of Sunday as once again mainly hit-or-miss PM showers and t-storms are expected as highs stay well into the 80s and humidity remains high. Once more, no real severe weather concerns are expected Monday, but some heavy downpours are not out of the question. On Tuesday, we’ll track a vigorous cold front dropping in from our north which will clash with some very warm and humid air and spark scattered afternoon and evening showers and t-storms. Some of these storms have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts and large hail, in addition to heavy downpours. On Wednesday, we see a brief return to cooler, dry, and more pleasant conditions before increasing warmth, humidity, and storm chances return for the latter half of the week. In the tropics, things remain active with Tropical Storm Laura continuing to move west-northwest towards eastern Cuba, and Marco, now a hurricane, moving north-northwest across the central Gulf of Mexico setting its eyes on a landfall along the Louisiana coastline sometime late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening. After Marco makes landfall, Laura is then expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane before potentially making landfall along the Louisiana coastline or the northern Gulf Coast of Texas late Wednesday. Landfall chances from both of these storms continue to look less and less from Alabama east to Florida.
TONIGHT
A few showers and t-storms from the daytime Sunday are expected to at least remain into the early nighttime hours tonight, as some weak upper level energy to our west continues to slowly advance eastward and tags up with an old stationary front draped across Virginia and the Delmarva. While the coverage of storms should diminish, some downpours will remain possible that could even lead to some minor flooding. Similar to the daytime Sunday, areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley will likely stand the greatest chance to see any showers and t-storms. Once we get past midnight, most of the activity should have fizzled out, but a stray shower still can’t entirely be ruled out through the overnight. Areas of fog are expected to develop during the pre-dawn hours of Monday, certainly in any location that received rainfall. Other than that, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with a muggy feel and lows only dropping into the upper 60s.
MONDAY
Our warm and humid air mass from the weekend will not be going anywhere to start the new week, and this will help to fuel some additional shower and t-storm chances Monday, primarily during the PM hours, as some weak upper level energy from our west continues to track through. Similar to Sunday, there will still be plenty of dry times as well under a mix of sun and clouds. Once more, afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s with heat index values around 90 degrees. Also similar to Sunday, no organized severe weather concerns are expected, however a few storms could contain heavy downpours that may even lead to some minor flooding. A shower or t-storm chance will remain into early Monday evening, then the activity should quickly die out by sunset as skies turn out mainly clear Monday night with lows dropping into the upper 60s. It will remain muggy overnight Monday, and once again, some patchy dense fog will be possible late, especially for any location that received rainfall during the day.
TUESDAY
Tuesday likely features the greatest chance for showers and storms in all areas over the next several days, mainly during the PM hours, as we anticipate a stronger cold front to drop in from our north later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Out ahead of this front, afternoon highs are once again expected to reach the upper 80s with heat index values around or just above 90 degrees. The very warm and humid air mass in place combining with some strong winds aloft will provide fuel for a few storms to perhaps contain damaging wind gusts and large hail, in addition to heavy downpours. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire area highlighted under a “slight” risk for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5, 5 being the greatest threat level.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s cold front is expected to drop to our south for Wednesday while high pressure briefly returns from the north and west. This should provide the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions along with a northwesterly wind flow which will usher in a cooler and less humid air mass. Afternoon highs Wednesday should drop back into the low 80s and dew points should also drop back into the more comfortable 50s.
THURSDAY
Don’t get too comfortable with Wednesday’s pleasant conditions because a warm front will push through from the south and west for Thursday. The boundary will bring back warmer and more humid air as highs return to the upper 80s and dew points climb well back into the 60s making it feel like it’s around 90 degrees. The passage of the warm front may also spark a shower or t-storm, mainly during the afternoon and evening Thursday.
FRIDAY
The forecast turns more unsettled again for Friday as an area of low pressure drops south from the Great Lakes and drags a trailing cold front towards the region as well. While cloudier skies Friday should help knock highs back into the mid 80s, it will remain rather humid, and that humidity in combination with the approaching low pressure system and front will help to spark widely scattered showers and t-storms. Some heavier rain is especially possible later Friday night.
THE TROPICS
We continue to watch two tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin that will likely pose a threat to portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast in the coming days. One system is Tropical Storm Laura which is getting set to move west-northwest across Cuba over the next 24 hours. The other system is now Hurricane Marco moving north-northwest over the central Gulf of Mexico. Marco will be the first storm to bring impacts to the U.S. Gulf Coast as the forecast track brings the storm onshore along the Louisiana coastline as either a strong tropical storm or minimal Category 1 hurricane late Monday afternoon or early Monday evening. There will be a quick break on Tuesday before Laura is expected to strengthen to at least a Category 1 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico and move into either the Louisiana coastline or northern Texas Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Neither of these storms will have any impact on our weather through Thursday, but some remnant moisture from Laura may possibly get absorbed into a cold front as it moves into our region at the end of the new week into the start of next weekend.