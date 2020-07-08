Weather Alert

PAZ054-055-060>062-090015- /O.NEW.KPHI.FF.A.0003.200708T1613Z-200709T0200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 1213 PM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Pennsylvania and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in east central Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania, Carbon and Monroe. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening * Slow moving storms are expected to continue forming along outflow boundaries through the early afternoon across the higher terrain of the Poconos and portions of the Lehigh Valley. Slow storm motion and high rainfall rates may result in flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. && $$