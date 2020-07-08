TODAY: Quite warm and humid with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a shower or thunderstorm around, mainly this afternoon. High: 88
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm early. Low: 69
THURSDAY: Hot and humid with sunshine and patchy clouds; a spotty afternoon thunderstorm possible. High: 92 Low: 70
After high heat and strong/severe storms brought torrential downpours and quarter size hail to the area on Monday, Tuesday was more tranquil. It still however was humid and very warm as morning clouds broke for sunshine. As we sat in a warm sector on Tuesday with a warm front cutting through New England and a cold front draped over the Great Lakes, there really wasn't much going on as far as showers and thunderstorms were concerned. The cold front to our northwest will move into New England today all the while losing strength as it approaches the East Coast. This will present a slightly better chance for a shower or thunderstorm later today, but even then there will be locations that see little or no rain while it remains humid and rather warm. By Thursday morning that cold front will washout as high pressure nudges its way in from the Ohio River Valley. This will result in the driest day across eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey with any showers and thunderstorms that do fire up being very isolated. It will also be the warmest with temperatures reaching into the low 90s as it stays rather humid. Humidity levels, cloud cover, and the chance for rain will all increase Friday and Saturday, while temperatures fall back a bit. This is the result of a low pressure system working its way up the East Coast from the Carolinas while another cold front is waiting patiently to our west over the Great Lakes.
TODAY
As the aforementioned weakening cold front moves into and through New England, there will be an increased opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm today, but they will still be scattered across the region. While the activity could very well start popping in the late morning, most of it will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. The warmth and humidity will be on par with what we experienced Tuesday, so look for highs to reach the upper 80s but fall short of 90 degrees in most locations for the second day in a row. As far as any severe weather concerns go, while an isolated stronger storm with gusty winds is not entirely out of the question, it’s mainly just downpours to watch for.
TONIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms that fire up during the afternoon will likely linger into at least the early nighttime hours before fading away by midnight and there past with the loss of daytime heating. The air mass will remain quite sticky overnight, and with some breaks in the clouds expected, patchy fog can’t entirely be ruled out, certainly in any locations that received rain earlier Wednesday. Overnight lows are only expected to drop into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
THURSDAY
That 90-degree less streak won't last long as sunnier skies on Thursday will send temperatures soaring into the low and middle 90s while it continues to be humid. Any showers and thunderstorms will be extremely isolated as high pressure noses in for the day and keeps us mainly dry.
FRIDAY
Our pattern turns cloudier and stormier again for Friday into the start of the upcoming weekend as an upper-level trough and surface cold front approach from the north and west which in turn helps to steer an area of low pressure up along the Mid-Atlantic coast. The low along the coast will be the first system to impact our region Friday bringing more clouds than sun and scattered showers and thunderstorms really at anytime throughout the day. If the low tracks right over the Delmarva and eventually through New Jersey, much of the region could experience times of downpours with the possibility of flooding. If the low tracks further offshore however, the heavier rain and flooding threat may only be confined to Interstate 95 and points east, or perhaps will miss much of the area altogether. Bottom line is, Friday certainly looks cooler compared to Thursday given more cloud cover and an easterly onshore wind flow with highs dropping back into the mid 80s. It will still be quite humid however.
SATURDAY
By Saturday, our coastal low will have moved north into New England or out to sea, but the aforementioned upper level trough and surface cold front to our north and west will then swing through. These features will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast along with high humidity and more clouds than sun. Saturday’s highs are expected to reach the upper 80s.
SUNDAY
Saturday’s upper level trough will still be overhead Sunday, and the surface cold front that moved through Saturday will remain close by just offshore. While these features will be weakening allowing for more sunshine Sunday and probably drier times compared to Saturday, given the high humidity still in place, we can’t entirely rule out a shower or thunderstorm, probably most likely during the afternoon. Highs should once again reach the upper 80s.