Happy New Year and 2022! The new year picked up right where the old one left off, with more gray and gloom to start the weekend and some locally dense fog. While the fog did lift a bit later in the day Saturday, the clouds certainly didn't part, and that will continue to be the case for the remainder of the weekend. Despite all the gloominess, temperatures have still been able to reach unseasonably mild levels for this time of the year with Saturday's highs climbing to the low and mid 50s. Saturday has also been quite damp with periods of mostly light rain occurring throughout much of the day. Early on tonight, we expect that rain to become steadier and heavier eventually bringing totals to around an inch for many before the rain tapers off to more drizzle and fog overnight. Come Sunday, it's more clouds but just a few showers, and we'll sneak in one more mild day ahead of a cold front. But after highs in the mid 50s all weekend, we're in for a rude reality check come Monday. We'll finally welcome back the sunshine, but highs will only be in the low 30s to start the new week, with brisk breezes making it feel even colder. The brutal cold will be short lived as the chill eases through midweek before temperatures drop back off again by the end of the week. We'll also need to watch an area of low pressure coming up from our south and moving offshore that could perhaps bring a little snow to the region Thursday night into Friday morning.
DETAILED FORECAST
NEW YEAR'S NIGHT
Evening rain will taper to more drizzle and you guessed it more fog overnight, with cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures. Our average low this time of year is in the mid 20s, and we'll be double that and only around 50 degrees overnight.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend won't be as wet as the first, but the clouds will likely linger and another mostly cloudy day is in the cards. So too is another mild day, with highs in the mid 50s, at least through early to mid afternoon. As a cold front comes through during the day, perhaps with a few rain showers but nothing more, winds will start to pick up, and temperatures will begin to drop behind our front. The most noticeable influx of colder air arrives Sunday night into Monday, thanks to brisk northwesterly winds in the wake of our front. Lows overnight Sunday are eventually expected to drop back into the upper 20s, and with the winds factored in, it will feel more like it's down into the teens by sunrise Monday.
MONDAY
For at least one day, it will feel like it should this time of year. Actually, it will feel even colder than it should, a rarity this winter. Expect our first partly sunny day since last weekend, but with blusterly and ineffective sunshine as highs only reach the low 30s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the teen and twenties throughout the day. One thing as of late that we'll need to keep our eye on is an area of low pressure that will be working its way off the Carolina coast and out to sea Monday morning. While most if not all of the precipitation from this feature is expected to remain well to our south, if the low is able to track far enough north and close enough to the coast, it could at least deliver a little light snow to parts of the Delmarva and far south Jersey shore first thing Monday morning. For the large majority of us however, we should see nothing more than some high clouds for a time Monday morning. Later Monday night, we expect lows to dip to around 20 degrees, a far cry from the 50 degree nights of late.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Thankfully, Monday's brutal shot of cold will be short lived, so the chill eases through the middle of next week. We'll also see our first string of sunnier days in over a week. With high pressure overhead Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Then Wednesday, high pressure moves offshore while a weak warm front lifts through. Skies will turn a bit cloudier due to the warm front, but little or no shower activity is expected as it passes through. The bigger story with that warm frontal passage will be a southerly wind flow and continued warming as highs Wednesday jump right back into the mid and upper 40s.
THURSDAY
The daytime Thursday looks dry under partly sunny skies and a return to more seasonable high temperatures near 40 degrees as a weak cold front will have moved through early in the morning. That front however will stall to our south and east and then provide a train track for an area of low pressure to our south to track northeastward along. The low will eventually work its way off the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coastlines, and, depending on how close it tracks to the coast, could provide the region with a bit of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. There's still plenty of time to watch this one however and changes are likely, so stay tuned!
