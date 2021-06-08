Well, it's official! Monday was our third straight day of 90° heat, and therefore our first heat wave of the summer of 2021 is in the books. It's likely the last day of 90° heat for most of us, but while the forecast trends a little less hot over the next few days, it will remain very sticky with high humidity levels through Thursday.
As a front slowly drops south out of Canada into the sticky air mass, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and hazy sun and highs still warm and into the mid to upper 80s the next couple of days.
After that, our front will slide through and settle to our south, putting us on the cooler and comfier side of things. However, the unsettled weather will continue with daily chances for either a few showers or a thunderstorm. What won't continue is the heat and humidity, as highs later this week settle back to around 80 on Thursday, with Friday's highs perhaps struggling to even reach 70 degrees. So yes, some relief is on the way!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
It's more about the humidity than the heat over the next few days, with highs falling short of 90 degrees, but not by much as mid to upper 80s are expected.
Also expected are some scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms each day, mostly in the afternoon and evening during the peak heating of the day. Neither day will be a washout, and will likely be more dry than wet, but watch for some heavier downpours in any storms, given the high humidity levels.
Dew point temperatures may reach as high as 75 degrees in spots, about as humid as it gets in this part of the country. Thankfully, we get a modest break from the heat as our front approaches and spreads more clouds in our direction.
THURSDAY
First off, there's a rare sunrise solar eclipse that we're hoping to get to see. The sun will rise early Thursday morning eclipsed 70% by the moon, and should be a cool sight to see, "if" clouds don’t block our view and play spoiler. Right now, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, but here's hoping for more breaks.
With that front nearby we will continue to be fairly warm and somewhat humid, with highs settling back to near 80 degrees. A shower two remains possible, as the front won't be too far away off to our south.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The cool air will be most prevalent on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and an easterly ocean breeze all combining to keep highs only around 70 degrees. We'll inch back to the more seasonable mid to upper 70s over the weekend, but remain on the cooler and unsettled side of things into Saturday with a few showers or a thunderstorm possible as an area of low pressure ripples along that front to our south.
Sunday may be our best shot for an entirely dry day during this changeable pattern.