An area low pressure moving through the Great Lakes and into Eastern Canada rotated its cold front through Pennsylvania and New Jersey overnight, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which contained gusty winds and heavy downpours. This frontal passage, which will happen this morning, is the barrier between the hot and humid air mass we dealt with so far this week and the warm but much more tolerable air mass that will overspread the region today. Even though the front will get hung up along the Eastern Seaboard today, the large majority of the area will be dry with the exception of a few lingering isolated showers early this morning. The warm but more tolerable air mass will stick around through Friday, a stretch that will feature a decreased chance of rain. Of course, decreased does not mean non-existent though, especially on Thursday as an upper level trough passes through and a weak area of low pressure tracks well to our south off the Virginia Beach shoreline. These features may spark a couple showers or a thunderstorm, particularly Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. By daybreak on Friday, all of that will have moved out for some drier weather that will extend into Saturday. However, later Saturday afternoon, our next cold front will be sliding out of the Great Lakes and New England and into our area presenting another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms that will last into Sunday. The advancement of this cold front will also cause temperatures, dew points, and clouds to increase.
TODAY
Our cold front will slowly work its way off the coast this morning, and then get hung up just offshore for the remainder of the day, taking the hotter and more humid air mass out to sea along with it. Dew points that were quite high and uncomfortable in the upper 60s and lower 70s will gradually fall back into the more comfortable 50s later this morning, and then will stay at those levels for the rest of the day. Temperatures will ease back a bit from Monday's and Tuesday's levels, but will still be warm for late June and in the mid 80s. While a lingering stray shower can't entirely be ruled out early this morning, much of the day will be dry as early morning clouds give way to plenty of sunshine. Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with just some high clouds streaming in late, especially to the south. Cooler overnight lows are expected with the drier air mass settling in. We should see the numbers dip back to near 60 degrees.
THURSDAY
While our cold front will be off the East Coast, an upper level trough, or dip in the jet stream, will pivot through the Great Lakes and Northeast for the end of the week. While it will deliver a break from the higher humidity levels, it won't give us a break from the shower and thunderstorm chances, which will sneak back up again Thursday afternoon into Thursday night as the trough axis passes. A wave of low pressure moving offshore from Virginia Beach may also help spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm in far southern New Jersey, the Delaware Valley, and the Delmarva. It’s important to note however that any shower and thunderstorm activity Thursday looks very isolated and the large majority of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY
Friday looks like a nice day with lots of sunshine and only patchy clouds, low humidity, no rain chances, and still warm highs in the mid 80s. With overnight lows in the lower 60s, the night will once again be more tolerable for sleeping like Wednesday night.
THIS WEEKEND
The heat and humidity will be on the rise again over the weekend as a cold front approaches from the north and west, likely later Saturday afternoon into Sunday. That's the best chance for some showers and thunderstorms, although a good chunk of Saturday still looks dry, and Sunday won't be a washout despite the better chance for rain. Highs will spike back into the upper 80s and flirt with 90 degrees in spots, before coming back down into the mid 80s next week.