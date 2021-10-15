TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a spotty shower north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Low: 62
SATURDAY: Warm and breezy with more clouds, some sun, and a few showers or a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High: 76
SATURDAY NIGHT: An evening shower, then clearing, brisk, and much cooler. Low: 47
Our extended taste of summer carried on another day on Friday, and as promised, it was the warmest yet. 80°+ degree highs were widespread across much of the area, with record highs at least tied in Allentown (82°) and Mount Pocono (77°) as of 3pm Friday. But it is mid-October after all, and eventually, it will start to feel like fall again. Sure enough, the transition from our bonus summer warmth to a more seasonable fall feel takes place over the upcoming weekend. Saturday is still warm, but not as nice as the past two days as a cold front will bring a round of primarily afternoon showers and even a few thunderstorms. Come Sunday, highs won't be much better than 60°, with a gusty and blustery northwest breeze adding an additional chill to the already cooler air. Winds diminish by the middle of next week, which looks to deliver some picture-postcard fall weather, with mild and sunny days and cool and clear and comfy nights.
TONIGHT
A very mild mid-October night is expected, with lows actually remaining above 60 degrees. Keep in mind a typical night should be in the mid 40s this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a mainly dry night, although a spotty shower or two is possible north of the Lehigh Valley, mostly over the Poconos. But even there, any shower should be the exception to the otherwise mild and dry rule.
SATURDAY
A strong cold front will approach on Saturday, most likely later in the day the way things look right now. Out ahead of that front, we'll still see some sunshine early, but skies will average or trend mostly cloudy. It will also become breezy, with an increasingly brisk south to southwest wind ahead of our front. Especially come afternoon, a few showers will develop, and given the warmth and even some higher humidity, a thunderstorm or two is also possible. It will be another warm day despite the increasing clouds and rain chances, and highs will again reach the mid to upper 70s. No washout is expected, but some briefly heavy rain is possible with any storms that develop. The wet weather will be swept offshore early Saturday night, and cooler, breezier, and drier weather will follow the rest of the weekend.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
We found fall, and it finally makes an appearance Sunday into Monday. Skies will be partly sunny and except the small chance of a Poconos pop-up afternoon shower either afternoon, it looks mostly dry. However, it will be sharply cooler than the preceding days with highs only in the low 60s, and gusty northwest winds that may gust to 25 to 35 miles-per-hour, especially Sunday, will add a cool feel to the already cooler air. Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40s, but the brisk winds will prevent even cooler nighttime temperatures.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We tone down the wind, increase the sunshine, and finally have that quintessential fall weather that many love this time of year. That means comfortably mild and sunny days with highs near 70 degrees, and cool and crisp and clear nighttime lows in the mid to upper 40s. We'll stay dry through the middle of the week, before rain chances increase later Thursday or Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: